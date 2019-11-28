News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pochettino grateful for opportunity to have been part of Tottenham ‘history’

Pochettino grateful for opportunity to have been part of Tottenham ‘history’
By Press Association
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 05:57 PM

Mauricio Pochettino has spoken of his gratitude for being “part of Tottenham Hotspur’s history”.

The Argentinian was sacked last week after five years in the job following Spurs’ slump in form, before being swiftly replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino took the north London club to the Champions League final last season, where they were beaten by Liverpool in Madrid.

Pochettino guided Spurs to the Champions League final last season (Adam Davy/PA)
Pochettino guided Spurs to the Champions League final last season (Adam Davy/PA)

In a statement issued through the League Managers Association on Thursday evening, Pochettino said: “I would like to thank Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving me the opportunity to be part of Tottenham Hotspur’s history.

“I would like to thank also everyone I met at Tottenham, all the club staff and the football players during these five and a half years.

“Finally I would like to give a special mention to the fans who make this club so great with their fantastic support.

I gave the best of me to accomplish the objectives I was asked for in our first meeting

“I gave the best of me to accomplish the objectives I was asked for in our first meeting. There were equally tough challenges as exciting success.

“Best wishes for the future, I am sure we will cross paths again.”

Former Espanyol and Southampton boss Pochettino has been linked with a swift return to the game, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich suggested as potential destinations.

More on this topic

Potter welcomes returns of Dunk and ConnollyPotter welcomes returns of Dunk and Connolly

Hodgson happy with Crystal Palace form and believes results will soon followHodgson happy with Crystal Palace form and believes results will soon follow

Pellegrini focused on present not future as West Ham look to banish woesPellegrini focused on present not future as West Ham look to banish woes

Wijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can copeWijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can cope

Daniel LevyfootballMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Chelsea forced to wait to secure qualification after draw in ValenciaChelsea forced to wait to secure qualification after draw in Valencia

The unspoken motivation that will drive Nemo RangersThe unspoken motivation that will drive Nemo Rangers

Ben Davies set for spell on sidelines with ankle ligament damageBen Davies set for spell on sidelines with ankle ligament damage

Monaghan defensive duo Dessie Mone and Vinny Corey retireMonaghan defensive duo Dessie Mone and Vinny Corey retire


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps revs up to explore the tradition of pedal power.Vintage View: Rev up to explore the tradition of pedal power

As we prepare to enter the 2020s, Pat Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the first two decades of the century so far.Reeling in the decades: A look back at the first two decades of the century so far

The cold hard frost of these late November mornings do a wonderful thing to our winter root vegetables, especially the parsnip.Currabinny Cooks: Cooking up cosy parsnip recipes

Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at Cork University Hospital (CUH)Working Life: Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at CUH

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »