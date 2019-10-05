News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pochettino confirms ‘news is not good’ on Lloris’ injury

By Press Association
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 05:25 PM

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says the “news is not good” on Hugo Lloris’ arm injury.

The Spurs captain suffered a serious problem as he landed after dropping the ball on the goal line after only three minutes – a mistake that gave Brighton their first goal in a 3-0 win.

After a lengthy period of treatment the Frenchman was carried off on a stretcher with gas and air and was seen screaming in pain when going down the tunnel.

Lloris was injured in the incident that led to Neal Maupay (centre) giving Brighton the lead (Gareth Fuller/PA)
He went to hospital and while Pochettino did not divulge the extent of the injury, he said it was a serious issue.

“The news is not good from the hospital, but we need to wait,” he said,

“Through the website they are going to explain the situation properly.

“But of course everyone saw on the pitch when he landed, it was not a good situation and the news is not so good.”



The incident preceded a horror show from Spurs, where they put in one of their worst displays under Pochettino and a double from Aaron Connolly made it an afternoon to forget on the south coast.

The boss felt that Lloris’ injury happening so early in the game affected his side.

“Of course, we cannot lie,” he said. “To concede after three minutes in the way we did and what happened to our captain, it is normal that the impact was massive for the team.

“It is an emotional game and the team was very affected, we never can be in the game.

“We did not show our real performance, I am never going to take the credit away from Brighton, we need to give them the credit too, the team suffered a massive impact after three minutes.

Tottenham’s poor form continued (Gareth Fuller/PA)
“In the second half we tried to find a different way to play to find a solution, we started the second half well, but we didn’t score.

“You need to be lucky to score and be in the game.

“At 3-0 everyone saw the game was over and there is nothing to do after. I feel sorry for our fans, I want to say thank you for the massive effort coming here, we know how they feel, very disappointed, everybody feels really bad, the players and staff are the same.

“We need to find a way to stay together and be all together again and find a good dynamic.”

Hugo Lloris Mauricio Pochettino Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Soccer

