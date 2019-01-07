NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Plenty of changes made by Premier League clubs in FA Cup third round

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 10:16 PM

Premier League clubs made an average of 7.6 changes for their FA Cup third-round ties.

Liverpool rounded off the weekend’s action by making nine changes for Monday night’s loss to Wolves, whose five alterations equalled the lowest number for any top-flight team.

Only Dejan Lovren and James Milner remained from Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City – and the Croatia defender lasted barely five minutes before going down injured, meaning a debut for 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever.

Dejan Lovren’s injury meant Liverpool’s nine changes soon became 10 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Watford were the one team across the weekend to make more changes than the Reds, naming a whole new XI against Woking on Sunday. It did not stop them winning 2-0, although the second goal came from club captain Troy Deeney after he was reintroduced from the bench.

Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted “Probably I made it tough for us” after Manchester United were one of three other teams to make nine changes. They beat Reading 2-0 and Crystal Palace edged past 10-man Grimsby, but Bournemouth were not so fortunate as they lost 3-1 in their all-Premier League tie against Brighton.

The Cherries were one of six top-flight sides eliminated along with Huddersfield, made eight changes and lost 1-0 at Bristol City, Cardiff and Leicester who switched seven apiece for their respective upsets against Gillingham and Newport, Fulham – who lost to Oldham with a team showing six alterations – and Liverpool.

  • 11: Watford
  • 9: Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Manchester United
  • 8: Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Huddersfield, Manchester City, Newcastle, Tottenham
  • 7: Arsenal, Cardiff, Leicester
  • 6: Fulham, Southampton, West Ham
  • 5: Everton, Wolves

Everton matched Wolves for the fewest changes, five, as they beat Lincoln 2-1. Their goals came from two of the new faces, Ademola Lookman and Bernard, in the first 15 minutes.

The Cottagers were joined by West Ham and Southampton in making half-a-dozen changes – the Hammers eased through but Saints face a replay against Derby.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery also handed in a team sheet containing only six changes, but was forced into a seventh when defender Laurent Koscielny reported an injury in the warm-up.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Dejan LovrenJurgen KloppLiverpoolOle Gunnar SolskjaerWatfordFA CupPremier League

More in this Section

Conor McGregor eyeing MMA bout with Japanese fighter beaten by Floyd Mayweather

Phil Foden wants to become a regular at Manchester City

Munster's Farrell a 'big concern' for Gloucester clash after knee injury

Henshaw fitness boost for Leinster and Ireland but Sexton a doubt for Toulouse tie


Lifestyle

As Kendall Jenner discusses her acne, here are 4 home remedies to help with the skin condition

Why running on an incline could save you time at the gym this year

Stan and Ollie in Cork: A look back at Laurel and Hardy's visit to Leeside

Islands of Ireland: Middle Calf’s room with a view

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »