Playmaker McNamee weaves a spell as impressive Candystripes climb to fourth

Eoghan Stokes of Derry City hits the post with a shot as Mitchell Beeney of Sligo Rovers attempts to save it during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and Sligo Rovers at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
By Arthur Duffy
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 11:31 PM

Derry City 2 - 0 Sligo Rovers

Derry City moved into fourth spot in the table with a deserved victory over Sligo. Following a scoreless first half which saw both defences in control, it was the performance of Derry playmaker, Barry McNamee which turned this game on its head.

The Ramelton man displayed his influence in the 59th minute, when playing the perfect through ball into the path of David Parkhouse and the striker drove the ball home from 16 yards. That goal lifted the home attendance of 3,000 and Liam Buckley’s men were in trouble.

To be fair, Sligo had their chances, with Derry keeper Nathan Gartside pulling off a spectacular save in the first half to deny Sligo’s lone hitman Ronan Coughlan after Eoghan Stokes had crashed a shot into the Sligo side netting when he should have done better.

Sligo finished the game on the front foot but the home side had the final say when Ciaron Harkin broke Sligo hearts during injury time when doubling Derry’s lead. The lively midfielder was set up by substitute, Gianna Seraf, and Harkin arrowed his shot low into the far corner giving Mitchell Beeney no chance.

Derry City:

Gartside; Cole, Toal, Gilchrist, Coll; Harkin, McNamee (Kerr, 90), Sloggett; Stokes (Seraf, 72), Parkhouse (Bruna, 86), Junior.

Sligo Rovers:

Beeney; Dunleavy, Callan-McFadden, Leverock (Mahon, (80), Donelon; Twardek (Parkes, 80), Keaney, Warde (Russell, 80), Kerrigan; Fordyce; Coughlan.

Referee:T. Connolly (Dublin).

