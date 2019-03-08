NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Players from US national women’s team sue for equal pay

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 04:31 PM

Players from the US women’s national football team have filed a federal class-action lawsuit seeking equal pay with their male counterparts.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in Los Angeles under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

It alleges gender-based discrimination by the US Soccer Federation. It comes just three months before the team will defend its title at the Women’s World Cup.

The players allege they have been subject to ongoing institutionalised gender discrimination, including unequal pay, despite having the same job responsibilities as the men’s national players.

The 28 current members of the national team player pool joined in the lawsuit, which was filed in US District Court.

The US Women’s National Team Players Association was not party to the lawsuit, but in a statement said it “supports the plaintiffs’ goal of eliminating gender-based discrimination by USSF”.

The US Soccer Federation did not have an immediate comment.

- Press Association

