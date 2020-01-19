Player ratings as Liverpool march on with victory against Manchester United

Here's how the players rated in Liverpool's win over Manchester United at Anfield today.|

Liverpool

Alisson Becker: Had long spells with little to do but made the saves when called upon. 7

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Had quiet periods but his deliveries were typically excellent, particularly for Van Dijk’s goal. 7

Joe Gomez: Calm and composed, restricting United’s opportunities. 6

Virgil Van Dijk: As commanding and influential as ever and claimed the crucial opening goal. 8

Andy Robertson: Made some good challenges and found freedom out wide to provide some good balls. 7

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Played a brilliant pass for Wijnaldum’s disallowed goal and tested De Gea with a fierce shot. 7

Jordan Henderson: Quick to seize possession, pushed forward and hit the post with a thumping shot. 7

Georginio Wijnaldum: Broke up a number United attacks, showed some exquisite touches, pushed forward and was unlucky to have a goal chalked off. 8

Mohamed Salah: Put in a hard-working shift and passed up one great chance with an uncharacteristically poor touch but his persistence finally yielded a goal late on. 7

Roberto Firmino: His first touches and vision were outstanding, repeatedly troubling United with his trickery. 8

Sadio Mane: Proved a handful and pounced on a few on mistakes, but his finishing was lacking. 7

Substitutes:

Adam Lallana (for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 66): Struggled to get himself into the game. 5

Divick Origi (for Firmino, 83): Did not get an opportunity. 5

Fabinho (for Mane, 83): Ensured Liverpool held on on his return from injury. 5

Manchester United

David De Gea: Made one good save from Mane and had no chance with Van Dijk’s header but was lucky to win a foul to have Firmino’s goal ruled out. 6

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Did some good defensive work and was prepared to get forward but his crossing was disappointing. 6

Victor Lindelof: Van Dijk’s goal was one of a number of awkward moments but he provided good cover when Maguire went forward. 6

Harry Maguire: Given a hard time at set-pieces early on by Van Dijk but gave the United defence some strength. 6

Luke Shaw: Coped well in a relatively unfamiliar role as a left-sided centre-back and had some good touches. 7

Brandon Williams: An energetic presence on the left, had some good tussles with Liverpool’s forwards. 7

Nemanja Matic: Blocked off some Liverpool attacks but was better passing the ball than running forward with it. 6

Fred: A poor touch almost proved costly early on and his influence was fitful. 6

Andreas Pereira: Threatened only sporadically and missed a glorious chance to score from close range. 6

Daniel James: Looked lively in the early stages but Robertson dealt well with him thereafter. 6

Anthony Martial: Kept the Liverpool defence on their toes but spurned one good chance after doing a lot of hard work. 7

Substitutes:

Mason Greenwood (for Williams, 74): Brought on to add an edge to the attack and was unlucky when a Martial cross just eluded him. 5

Juan Mata (for Pereira, 74): Hoped to unlock the Liverpool defence but the hosts held out. 5

Diogo Dalot (for Shaw, 87): His freshness proved vital in stopping a late Henderson charge. 5