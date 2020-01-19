News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Player ratings as Liverpool march on with victory against Manchester United

Player ratings as Liverpool march on with victory against Manchester United
By Press Association
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 06:55 PM

Here's how the players rated in Liverpool's win over Manchester United at Anfield today.|

Liverpool

Alisson Becker: Had long spells with little to do but made the saves when called upon. 7

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Had quiet periods but his deliveries were typically excellent, particularly for Van Dijk’s goal. 7

Joe Gomez: Calm and composed, restricting United’s opportunities. 6

Virgil Van Dijk: As commanding and influential as ever and claimed the crucial opening goal. 8

Andy Robertson: Made some good challenges and found freedom out wide to provide some good balls. 7

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Played a brilliant pass for Wijnaldum’s disallowed goal and tested De Gea with a fierce shot. 7

Jordan Henderson: Quick to seize possession, pushed forward and hit the post with a thumping shot. 7

Georginio Wijnaldum: Broke up a number United attacks, showed some exquisite touches, pushed forward and was unlucky to have a goal chalked off. 8

Mohamed Salah: Put in a hard-working shift and passed up one great chance with an uncharacteristically poor touch but his persistence finally yielded a goal late on. 7

Player ratings as Liverpool march on with victory against Manchester United

Roberto Firmino: His first touches and vision were outstanding, repeatedly troubling United with his trickery. 8

Sadio Mane: Proved a handful and pounced on a few on mistakes, but his finishing was lacking. 7

Substitutes:

Adam Lallana (for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 66): Struggled to get himself into the game. 5

Divick Origi (for Firmino, 83): Did not get an opportunity. 5

Fabinho (for Mane, 83): Ensured Liverpool held on on his return from injury. 5

Manchester United

David De Gea: Made one good save from Mane and had no chance with Van Dijk’s header but was lucky to win a foul to have Firmino’s goal ruled out. 6

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Did some good defensive work and was prepared to get forward but his crossing was disappointing. 6

Victor Lindelof: Van Dijk’s goal was one of a number of awkward moments but he provided good cover when Maguire went forward. 6

Harry Maguire: Given a hard time at set-pieces early on by Van Dijk but gave the United defence some strength. 6

Luke Shaw: Coped well in a relatively unfamiliar role as a left-sided centre-back and had some good touches. 7

Player ratings as Liverpool march on with victory against Manchester United

Brandon Williams: An energetic presence on the left, had some good tussles with Liverpool’s forwards. 7

Nemanja Matic: Blocked off some Liverpool attacks but was better passing the ball than running forward with it. 6

Fred: A poor touch almost proved costly early on and his influence was fitful. 6

Andreas Pereira: Threatened only sporadically and missed a glorious chance to score from close range. 6

Daniel James: Looked lively in the early stages but Robertson dealt well with him thereafter. 6

READ MORE

'How is that a foul?' - Roy Keane disputes VAR decision on disallowed Liverpool goal

Anthony Martial: Kept the Liverpool defence on their toes but spurned one good chance after doing a lot of hard work. 7

Substitutes:

Mason Greenwood (for Williams, 74): Brought on to add an edge to the attack and was unlucky when a Martial cross just eluded him. 5

Juan Mata (for Pereira, 74): Hoped to unlock the Liverpool defence but the hosts held out. 5

Diogo Dalot (for Shaw, 87): His freshness proved vital in stopping a late Henderson charge. 5

More on this topic

Van Dijk and Salah on target as Liverpool beat Man Utd to move 16 points clearVan Dijk and Salah on target as Liverpool beat Man Utd to move 16 points clear

'How is that a foul?' - Roy Keane disputes VAR decision on disallowed Liverpool goal'How is that a foul?' - Roy Keane disputes VAR decision on disallowed Liverpool goal

Hayden header nicks Newcastle win over ChelseaHayden header nicks Newcastle win over Chelsea

Calvert-Lewin denies West Ham owners happy anniversary as Everton claim drawCalvert-Lewin denies West Ham owners happy anniversary as Everton claim draw

soccerfootballLiverpoolManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Ulster’s victory ensures quarter-final placeUlster’s victory ensures quarter-final place

Calvert-Lewin denies West Ham owners happy anniversary as Everton claim drawCalvert-Lewin denies West Ham owners happy anniversary as Everton claim draw

Wolves claw their way back to win at SouthamptonWolves claw their way back to win at Southampton

Norwich scrape win as VAR monitor is used for first time in Premier LeagueNorwich scrape win as VAR monitor is used for first time in Premier League


Lifestyle

Flexibility naturally declines with age but there’s a lot you can to stay supple through the decades, says Peta Bee.At full stretch: How to stay flexible through the years

WHEN I think about the kind of child I was, I would say that I was the exact same kind of person that I am as an adult. I have always been fascinated by things that I don’t quite yet understand. I recognise that I hardly understand anything and that most of the world is and always has been so beautifully complex to me.School Daze: Chris Hadfield - I realised at a young age that teachers were fallible

Charlize Theron is unrecognisable as Fox News star Megyn Kelly in ‘Bombshell’, a film that looks at the sexual harassment scandal at the network. She talks to Laura Harding about Me Too and the complexity of the film.Charlize Theron on Bombshell: ‘For the first time we are realising women can be part of the problem'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »