NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds perfectly to winning Arsenal player award

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 05:37 PM

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the perfect response after being named Arsenal’s player of the month for December.

The Gabon striker won the award on the back of a month which saw him contribute five goals and two assists in eight games.

The month as a whole was somewhat mixed for the Gunners, featuring the high of a 4-2 victory over north London rivals Tottenham – as well as a 5-1 loss to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

And the 29-year-old was very frank in his assessment of how the month went.

The honest assessment was a big hit with Arsenal fans online.

They’ll be hoping for more goals from Aubameyang when the Gunners face West Ham on Saturday.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ArsenalfootballLiverpoolPierre-Emerick AubameyangPremier League

Related Articles

Multi-talented Longstaff aiming to dazzle Benitez

Talking points ahead of Manchester City’s Carabao Cup tie with Burton

Pep Guardiola dismisses claims Etihad grass was grown longer against Liverpool

Real Madrid turn attention to Copa del Rey after stuttering start to 2019

More in this Section

Conor McGregor eyeing MMA bout with Japanese fighter beaten by Floyd Mayweather

Phil Foden wants to become a regular at Manchester City

Munster's Farrell a 'big concern' for Gloucester clash after knee injury

Henshaw fitness boost for Leinster and Ireland but Sexton a doubt for Toulouse tie


Lifestyle

House plants are back in fashion with wellness-loving millennials: Here are 5 calming ones to buy

The art of dating in your 50s – according to the experts

5 ways to get rid of dark circles and eye bags, according to experts

Restaurant Review: Cafe en Seine, 40 Dawson Street,Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »