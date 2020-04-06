News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Picture Perfect: ‘That save was the zenith of the Charlton era’

Monday, April 06, 2020 - 06:05 PM

INPHO’s Billy Stickland selects the favourite image from his career in sports photography

Packie Bonner saves a penalty from Daniel Timofte in the shootout against Romania in the 1990 World Cup. “For their last kick my focus was entirely on Packie. I was incredibly fortunate that the save was on the side closest to me so he ended up diving towards my position,” says Billy Strickland.

My favourite picture is almost 30 years old: Packie Bonner’s penalty save against Romania in the 1990 World Cup. 

The entire tournament had been an amazing journey but the Irish support that evening in Genoa was unlike anything that I had ever witnessed. For an hour before the game, the crowd were singing Irish songs. I’ve no idea where all these people had come from, or how they got there, but it was just Irish fans wherever you turned. It was a celebration of being Irish and everyone took great pride in that. 

I don’t remember much about the match itself in terms of normal time and then extra time but the drama around the penalties began before a ball was kicked. It was the first penalty shootout of this World Cup, and the organisers weren’t quite sure what their protocols were. All the photographers piled down to the pitch and started to get the possible positions.

Inpho photographer Billy Stickland. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
The officials then decided that they couldn’t be on the pitch and they cleared everyone, bar myself and a few others. I’ve no idea how I escaped their attention.

It was all very disorganized and messy but thankfully it worked out perfectly for me.

Then the real tension started to kick in for me - you trying to work out who to focus on for each kick - the shooter or the keeper.

For Romania’s last kick my focus was entirely on Packie. I was incredibly fortunate that the save was on the side closest to me so he ended up diving towards my position.

Moments later David O’Leary stepped up and fired it home but for some reason, the picture of Bonner was that one which resonated with the public. I was quite naive as I sold the picture to an agency for a small fee and it was used in a big ad campaign for Irish Permanent. It was strange seeing my photograph on these giant billboards around the country. I’ve met Packie many times since then and we have had a good laugh about it.

Technically the picture may not be brilliant but I think that the image brings us back to a magical moment in time when all the components around the Irish soccer fairytale story were perfectly placed and aligned.

That save was the zenith of the Charlton era. It was such a celebration of Irish football and Irishness. It kickstarted a new Ireland and the Celtic Tiger.

Interview: Colm O’Connor

