PICS: Title winners galore at FAI's UEFA Pro Licence course

The FAI's UEFA Pro Licence course kicked off today and there were plenty of recognisable faces taking part.

Ireland assistant Robbie Keane, Celtic reserve coach Damien Duff and All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness are among those taking part in the course.

The 18-month Pro Licence course began today and the new group are the sixth to do the course.

Previous graduates have included Brian Kerr, Packie Bonner, Kenny Cunningham, John Caulfield and Stephen Bradley.

The full list of 2019/20 FAI UEFA Pro Licence participants are:

John Andrews, Keith Andrews, Jim Brennan, John Cotter, Damien Duff, Neale Fenn, Paul Hegarty, Robbie Keane, Paddy McCarthy, Jim McGuinness, Kevin Maher, Ger O'Brien, William O'Connor, Vinny Perth, Andy Reid, Stephen Rice, Dave Rogers, Szilard Suto, Srdjan Tufegdzic.

In terms of honours, the group has collected 14 SSE Airtricity League titles, 10 FAI Cups, two English Premier League titles, three English League Cups and amassed 359 senior international caps.

FAI High-Performance Director Ruud Dokter stated that: "It is fantastic to unveil the participants for the latest UEFA Pro Licence course run by the FAI, which will include 19 highly-skilled coaches aiming to take the next step in their respective careers.

Damien Duff

"This will be our sixth group at Pro Licence level and it includes candidates from various backgrounds, including various former international players, coaches excelling in the SSE Airtricity League, and others who are making an impact further afield in places like the United States.

"The FAI has placed a strong emphasis on coach education and development - under the guidance of Niall O'Regan - and previous graduates from this course, which is the highest level in Europe, have been able to progress in their respective careers. I look forward to working with this new group."

Niall O'Regan, FAI Coach Education manager, said: "The course will see the coaches challenged on all aspects of the game and we look forward to working towards graduating the group and increasing our number of Pro Licence holders to 96 by 2020.