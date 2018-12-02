NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Pickford error hands Liverpool derby day victory

Sunday, December 02, 2018 - 06:29 PM

England and Everton goalkepeer Jordan Pickford’s costly blunder allowed out-of-favour Divock Origi to carve his own piece of Merseyside history with a Liverpool winner deep into added time at Anfield.

The close-range goal 45 seconds before the end of four minutes of added time came after Virgil van Dijk’s hopelessly-sliced shot was shovelled onto the crossbar by Pickford when it appeared to be going out.

It was a harsh way to end the game for Pickford, who made at least one fantastic save in the first half, but it sparked wild scenes with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp charging into the centre-circle to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who himself had produced a couple of brilliant saves to keep another clean sheet.

