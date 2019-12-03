News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pickford aims to right his derby wrong

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 01:23 PM

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford admits the disappointment after his error led to defeat in last season’s Merseyside defeat at Anfield was on “a totally different scale”.

Marco Silva’s side believed they had secured a goalless draw at their near-neighbours exactly a year ago only for the England number one to weakly spill Virgil Van Dijk’s hopeful, aimless lob onto the crossbar and present Divock Origi with a simple winner.

The incident affected Pickford’s – and Everton’s – form in the following couple of months and the 25-year-old accepts part of that may have been a hangover from his Anfield howler.

Jordan Pickford has experienced derby dejection with Everton (PA)
“Personally, obviously, it was tough to take because I’ve made an error but I can learn from that, which is good,” he said.

“The most deflating thing for me is we got beaten against Liverpool, which is never nice. But I think it was a totally different scale of feelings in the dressing room.

“I feel like we gave it our all against Liverpool and with my little error, we got beaten 1-0.

“But we can learn. I think we were in the game. We had a good fair few chances where we could’ve scored as well.

“Alisson pulled off a good couple of saves so I think we were in the game all the way.”

Everton make the short trip across Stanley Park more in hope than expectation having not won at Anfield since 1999.

Their predicament this season is even worse as they sit 17th in the table, only two points above the bottom three, with seven defeats in their last 10 league matches.

Liverpool, by contrast, have not lost a league match at home in more than two-and-a-half years and equalled a club-record 30-match unbeaten league run.

“We know it’s a great game to be playing in and we haven’t had the luck of the green yet but we go there positive and we know the fans will be behind us,” Pickford added.

“We know how tough a game it is. They’re flying at the minute there’s no denying that but playing Liverpool at Anfield to get a result and how much it would mean for the fans is what it’s all about.

Pickford is hoping for a better outcome at Anfield on Wednesday (PA)
“It means a lot to us as well but to get a result for the fans and make them happy and proud and ourselves proud in beating Liverpool would be great.

“I think when we’re performing at our best we can match any team in the league, not just Liverpool.

“But it’s about performing, rolling your sleeves up and when it’s tough making sure we’re in the moment, getting tackles in and then playing football after that.

“Our squad we’ve made a good couple of additions from last season and finished very well.

Newcastle United v Everton – Premier League – St James’ Park

Pickford recalled derby matches against Newcastle when playing for Sunderland (PA)

“We just need to start getting that momentum going and getting those results.

“We know the passion for both sides and with me being from up north I know what the passion’s like with Sunderland and Newcastle.

“I think it’s the same down here so I kind of know the feeling but you’ve got to give credit where credit’s due. They are doing really well but it’s hopefully our time to stop them in their tracks.”

