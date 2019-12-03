News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pick of the ties in the third round of the FA Cup

Pick of the ties in the third round of the FA Cup
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 06:28 AM

The FA Cup third-round draw has produced some fascinating ties that will be fought out between January 3-6.

Here, the PA news agency looms at some of the eagerly-awaited encounters.

Liverpool v Everton

The fierce Merseyside rivals will meet at Anfield, and there is a dress-rehearsal on Wednesday when they clash in the Premier League. Leaders Liverpool are 26 points and 16 places above the Toffees in English soccer’s top flight, while Everton boss Marco Silva’s future at Goodison Park is under a fierce spotlight. Will he still be in charge, come third round weekend?

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

National League club AFC Fylde could hardly have landed a better third round debut tie, with Chris WIlder’s Sheffield United awaiting them at Bramall Lane. Managed by former Morecambe boss Jim Bentley, Fylde face a severe examination against one of the Premier League’s form teams, but they are sure to relish the occasion.

Arsenal v Leeds

Leeds and their manager Marcelo Bielsa will be fancied by many to inflict third-round misery on record 13-time FA Cup winners Arsenal. Unai Emery’s permanent managerial successor is likely to have been appointed by the time Bielsa and company arrive in north London, and if so, Leeds will provide a stern early test.

Wolves v Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Manchester United have been reunited with indecent haste with the club that knocked them out of the FA Cup last season. On that occasion, it was a quarter-final defeat, and United’s wildly-erratic form this season will produce short odds on another Molineux defeat. The draw could certainly have been a lot kinder.

Boston or Rochdale v Newcastle

National League North Boston have every incentive going to defeat Rochdale in a second-round replay after drawing at Spotland on Sunday. The prize is a York Street appointment with Steve Bruce’s Newcastle, where the compact 6,600-capacity stadium would stage Boston’s biggest day. Rochdale, though, will have cup dreams of their own.

More on this topic

Liverpool handed FA Cup third-round clash with EvertonLiverpool handed FA Cup third-round clash with Everton

Two arrested over ‘racist abuse’ at FA Cup matchTwo arrested over ‘racist abuse’ at FA Cup match

Haringey boss pulled ‘frightened’ players off pitch amid alleged racist abuseHaringey boss pulled ‘frightened’ players off pitch amid alleged racist abuse

Haringey players walk off after allegations of racism during FA Cup clashHaringey players walk off after allegations of racism during FA Cup clash

AFC FyldeBostonEvertonFA CupLiverpoolTOPIC: FA Cup

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola to stick with Fernandinho in Manchester City’s defencePep Guardiola to stick with Fernandinho in Manchester City’s defence

Munster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens gameMunster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens game

Howe looking for consistency as Bournemouth seek to ease relegation concernsHowe looking for consistency as Bournemouth seek to ease relegation concerns

Michael Duignan will continue in RTÉ role if elected Offaly chairmanMichael Duignan will continue in RTÉ role if elected Offaly chairman


Lifestyle

Their love for athletics was to set Lynda O’Donovan and Timothy Harrington on track for romance.Wedding of the Week: Love of athletics put romance on track

You could be entitled to a refund from the taxman, and getting it later this month, or early next year, would provide a welcome boost to household finances.Making Cents: Tax refund would be welcome at an expensive time

Chris Wasser takes a closer look at the enduring legacy and phenomenal impact on literature and film of Charles Dickens’ life-affirming classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’Charles Dickens' ghosts of Christmas past

This once shadowy figure that hovered on the edge of the Darlings’ dreams is keen to bring them to Neverland to meet the Lost Boys (and girls) who are in need of a mother’s love.Pantomime: Cracking ensemble put on superb show

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »