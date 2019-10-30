News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Phoenix club campaigners remain determined to see Bury reborn

Phoenix club campaigners remain determined to see Bury reborn
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 04:10 PM

The group looking to establish a new phoenix club in Bury says its resolve “remains as strong as ever” despite a winding-up petition against the existing club being adjourned until December.

Bury, who were expelled from the English Football League in August after owner Steve Dale failed to provide guarantees over the club’s financial sustainability, have been given more time to settle their debts in a bid to avoid a winding-up order.

Lawyers for the club told a specialist insolvency and companies court in London today that a further extension was needed to investigate whether the club has paid too much tax to HM Revenue and Customs.

Judge Nicholas Briggs adjourned the case until December 4.

The delay adds extra complication to plans to form a phoenix club. The people behind that project are working with the Forever Bury supporters’ group to present a plan which they hope would meet Football Association approval for re-entry to the football pyramid.

A statement published on buryphoenix.co.uk indicated that they remain determined to forge ahead.

“Whilst the fate of The Bury Football Club Ltd continues to officially hang in the balance, the work of the Phoenix group and the volunteers involved will continue,” read the statement.

“The town of Bury needs and deserves a football club. It needs a football club that will never find itself in this position ever again.

“We will continue to sow the seeds for a rebirth for when the seemingly inevitable occurs. There will be a football team in Bury come August 2020 and our resolve to see this through remains as strong as ever.”

Bury were expelled from the EFL in August (Peter Byrne/PA)
Bury were expelled from the EFL in August (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bury became the first club to drop out of the EFL since Maidstone were liquidated in 1992.

A bid to reinstate the club in Sky Bet League Two for the start of next season was rejected by the remaining 71 member clubs of the EFL in September.

A statement from the club on Friday suggested they were confident the winding-up order would be dismissed.

Last week, EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans said at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee hearing that “lessons had to be learned” from Bury’s demise.

An EFL governance review, headed by QC Jonathan Taylor, will look at the circumstances which led to the club’s expulsion from the league.

More on this topic

Celtic and Lazio charged by UEFA over ‘illicit chants’ during Europa League gameCeltic and Lazio charged by UEFA over ‘illicit chants’ during Europa League game

Guardiola warns against Man City thinking about winning Carabao Cup too soonGuardiola warns against Man City thinking about winning Carabao Cup too soon

James Forrest commits to CelticJames Forrest commits to Celtic

Suspension means Dundalk must go without player of the year Shields for Cup finalSuspension means Dundalk must go without player of the year Shields for Cup final


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Forever BuryHM Revenue & CustomsBuryTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Xhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrowsXhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrows

UEFA has missed a chance to get tough on racism, claims Kick It OutUEFA has missed a chance to get tough on racism, claims Kick It Out

Counihan, Ricken, and Moore to pass on coaching secretsCounihan, Ricken, and Moore to pass on coaching secrets

No discussion over Bale leaving as he visits London on personal matter – ZidaneNo discussion over Bale leaving as he visits London on personal matter – Zidane


Lifestyle

How's the hour change going for you?Learner Dad: The hour isn’t back a week in our place and I’m already losing the will to live

When two-year-old Maisie McDonagh fell backwards off the couch onto a wooden floor last June, Clodagh Kenny never dreamed her daughter would need brain surgery.‘She was put on life support’: Temple Street doctors save a girl after a fall

I’m a 39-year-old man and I have recently discovered that I’m infertile. I love my girlfriend, but since I found out, I have really struggled to feel aroused.Sex file: I've lost my libido since infertility diagnosis

Beech trees and hedges illustrate the changing seasons to perfection, according to Peter Dowdall.Hedge your bets with beech

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »