News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Philip Billing joins Bournemouth from Huddersfield

Philip Billing joins Bournemouth from Huddersfield
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 10:17 AM

Midfielder Philip Billing admits it was an easy decision to make the switch to Bournemouth.

The 23-year-old completed his reported £15million-plus transfer, which provides Sky Bet Championship side Huddersfield with a record fee for a player sale, to become the club’s third signing of the summer.

“As soon as I heard of the club’s interest, there was never any doubt in my mind,” Billing told afcb.co.uk after following the moves made previously by defenders Lloyd Kelly and Jack Stacey.

“It was an easy decision to make to come into a squad which is full of talented, international players and working with a manager of Eddie Howe’s quality.”

Billing joined Huddersfield’s youth set-up in 2013, making his first-team debut in April 2014 and playing 91 times in total, scoring six goals.

However, when it became clear he wanted to leave, boss Jan Siewert effectively sidelined him in pre-season until a suitable offer was received.

“Phil made it clear to me that he saw his future away from Huddersfield Town,” the German told Huddersfield’s website.

Billing was a strong performer in the Premier League for Huddersfield (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Billing was a strong performer in the Premier League for Huddersfield (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“We were open to that, but we made it clear that the club would not accept anything below the value we placed on him.

“At the same time, I want the players in our squad to be totally committed to what we are doing here and that is why Phil hasn’t been involved with the first team during pre-season.

“This transfer suits everyone and I genuinely wish Phil all the best for the future.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Everton midfielder Gueye completes PSG switchEverton midfielder Gueye completes PSG switch

Former Aston Villa defender Mitchell Clark signs three-year deal at LeicesterFormer Aston Villa defender Mitchell Clark signs three-year deal at Leicester

Arthur Masuaku extends West Ham dealArthur Masuaku extends West Ham deal

Arsenal closing in on club-record Pepe swoopArsenal closing in on club-record Pepe swoop

Eddie HoweJack StaceyJan SiewartLloyd KellyPhilip BillingChampionshipPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Gareth Bale missing from Real Madrid squad for pre-season tournament in GermanyGareth Bale missing from Real Madrid squad for pre-season tournament in Germany

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra announces his retirementFormer Manchester United defender Patrice Evra announces his retirement

Patrice Evra retires: The footballer’s most memorable social media momentsPatrice Evra retires: The footballer’s most memorable social media moments

Former referee confident VAR will not cause long Premier League delaysFormer referee confident VAR will not cause long Premier League delays


Lifestyle

Sean Scully started his life in poverty in Inchicore, but as he turns 75, he returns to the Dublin suburb as one of the world's most acclaimed living artists, writes Richard Purden.Sean Scully comes back to Ireland to be honoured in his birthplace

Jason Deans’ exhibition in Cobh touches on Brexit and emigration, writes Colette Sheridan.Floating ideas on Ireland’s migrant culture

Who needs pregnancy, nappies, school runs and incontinence pants? And that’s just the children, says Aileen C. O’Reilly.Pregnancy, nappies and school runs? Single, childless, and loving it!

For this year’s sausage survey we focused on a high proportion of meat.Top eight summer bangers of 2019

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »