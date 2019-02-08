NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Phil Jones commits future to Manchester United

Friday, February 08, 2019 - 09:56 AM

Phil Jones has become the latest player to commit his future to Manchester United, with the defender signing a new deal until at least 2023.

The 26-year-old has made 208 appearances in all competitions since joining the Old Trafford giants from Blackburn in a £16.5million deal in 2011.

Jones’ time at the club has been punctuated by injury setbacks, but United have seen enough to extend his stay at the club.

The England defender has signed a new and improved contract until 2023, with the option to extend by a further year.

“I am delighted to have signed a new contract,” Jones said.

“Manchester United has been a big part of my life for eight years and I love everything about this club.

“I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season.

“I would like to thank Ole and the coaching staff for their continued support in my development.”

Jones has featured in every match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival and the caretaker manager sees the defender as a key force within the group.

“Phil knows what it takes to be a Manchester United player, he has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League and is now one of the senior players within the team,” the Norwegian said.

“He is coming up to his 27th birthday and entering into his prime years as a centre half. We are delighted Phil has committed his future to the club.”

Manchester United’s Phil Jones joined the club from Blackburn in 2011 (John Walton/PA)

Last week Anthony Martial signed a new contract until at least 2024, while Chris Smalling, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay all agreed new deals earlier this season.

Press Association Sport understands that Ander Herrera and Ashley Young are close to extending their contracts beyond the end of the season, while Juan Mata is another player whose deal is expiring.

Negotiations are also continuing with star man David De Gea, while it is understood the club have opened talks with Marcus Rashford over a new and improved deal.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Ole Gunnar SolskjaerPhil JonesPremier LeagueMan Utd

More on this topic

Manchester United announce plans to build fanbase in China

Herrera warns against looking too far ahead as Man United embark on huge month

Terrace Talk: The ‘Give It Ole’ movement may be irresistible

Anthony Martial signs new Manchester United deal running until 2024

More in this Section

We now have the mental edge on Liverpool – Silva

Irish and British football chiefs to meet to discuss 2030 World Cup stadium options

Gatland not concerned about outside opinions over his team selection

Trio hand Liverpool fitness boost ahead of Bournemouth clash


Lifestyle

Scoring an Eoin goal: Cork musician Talos follows up hectic year with sophomore album

Cork Youth Orchestra: Making the most of musical youth

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: 'Clare fans will be a coachload of people in boot-cut jeans drinking milk out of a bodhran'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »