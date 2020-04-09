News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

PFA chief Gordon Taylor insists players will do all they can to save clubs

PFA chief Gordon Taylor insists players will do all they can to save clubs
By Press Association
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 09:29 PM

Union boss Gordon Taylor accepts clubs in England face an uncertain future as a result of the coronavirus but insists players will do everything they can to keep them in business.

Taylor, chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association, told beIN SPORT’s Keys and Gray show that there was an existential threat to some teams as a result of the current break in action and the associated drop in revenues.

“You can’t guarantee anything in such a climate like this, in a world where every country is suffering and dealing with a virus they’ve never known before,” he said.

PFA chief Gordon Taylor is fighting the union corner (Steven Paston/PA)
PFA chief Gordon Taylor is fighting the union corner (Steven Paston/PA)

“When you get a situation like this then the whole game can blow up like a balloon being pricked. We do have a record number of full-time clubs, it is becoming more difficult – in spite of the fact that, before this epidemic, clubs have never had more money – it’s about management of money.

“There’s got to be a tighter control of income and expenditure and the management of clubs, otherwise

we are painting a false picture.

“All I can say is that players will play their part in achieving this objective (of keeping clubs afloat), I can assure you of that.

When you get a situation like this then the whole game can blow up like a balloon being pricked.

“We want players to be around the table with their clubs, with their managers, with their chief execs, with their directors of finance, and to be fully in the picture and to agree between them – rather than be dictated to.

“It’s not as though football is a job for life, and if we can save their income, then we will do. But if the situation does become worse, then they will agree that they are part of a solution to overcome that.”

Taylor also reiterated the PFA position that incomplete campaigns should be completed if at all possible, rather than moving towards the 2020-21 programme in the event of further delay.

“This is the 19-20 season, we have the rest of 2020 to deliver the season,” he said.

“These are special and unique times. We’ve managed to get football through two world wars…having survived that, the least we can do is to hang on to the idea that we can get through this season.”

More in this Section

Jim Crawford excited by potential of Ireland U21s Jim Crawford excited by potential of Ireland U21s

Cork City vow Turner’s Cross name change won’t ‘devalue’ famous groundCork City vow Turner’s Cross name change won’t ‘devalue’ famous ground

Tottenham record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves awaiting test results in hospitalTottenham record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves awaiting test results in hospital

Barry Hearn returning home after surgery following minor heart attackBarry Hearn returning home after surgery following minor heart attack


Lifestyle

Ongoing incarceration with the whole family can benefit all if you get everyone involved in home décor projects, writes Carol O’CallaghanSeize this chance to play house and get everyone involved in projects

A new book tells the fascinating tale of how Fred Astaire’s sister Adele gave up her own dance career to marry the owner of an Irish castle, writes Marjorie Brennan.How Fred Astaire’s sister Adele married the owner of an Irish castle

This is an edited extract from Pretty Bitches by Lizzie Skurnick, left, the creator of the New York Times magazine word-coinage column ‘That Should Be a Word’, and a veritable queen of coinage. This essay is by Amy S Choi called Effortless.‘Smart women aren’t supposed to care about beauty. But I do.’

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: I’m so ahead of the curve dude, I’m already worried about getting Covid-20

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 13
  • 24
  • 32
  • 33
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »