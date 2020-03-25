PFA calls for talks with Premier League and EFL over coronavirus wage deferrals

The Professional Footballers’ Association has called for urgent talks with the Premier League and the EFL over the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on players and clubs.

The loss of matchday revenue due to the suspension of English professional football has hit clubs hard, particularly in the EFL, and raised the prospect of clubs asking players to accept wage deferrals.

It was reported on Tuesday that Birmingham had become the first Championship team to do so, and that they were seeking approval from players earning more than £6,000 a week to take a temporary 50 per cent cut.

Several clubs have already approached players with a view to imposing pay deferrals.

The PFA has now urged all sides to talk in a bid to tackle the unprecedented crisis.

“As with other industries, the current COVID-19 crisis is having a severe impact on the finances of the game,” a PFA statement read.

“In order to deal with this situation, we have called for an urgent meeting with both the Premier League and the EFL to discuss how we might proceed going forward.”