News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

PFA calls for action after sectarian abuse directed at James McClean

PFA calls for action after sectarian abuse directed at James McClean
Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill speaks with James McClean.
By Stephen Barry
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 02:29 PM

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has said it's taking action as sectarian abuse becomes a "weekly occurrence" for James McClean.

During Stoke's 5-2 win away to Huddersfield on New Year's Day, the match was halted after IRA chants were directed at the Ireland winger.

He informed the referee, in accordance with anti-discrimination protocol, who talked to both managers while an announcement was made over the tannoy warning fans "offensive behaviour is affecting the game and will not be tolerated". Huddersfield have committed to a full investigation.

The PFA, who have called for a UK government inquiry into racism after a series of instances of abuse at football grounds, will be discussing the incident with the referees' body and the Football League.

"In the opening league fixtures of 2020, yet another match was marred by discriminatory abuse aimed towards a player," read a PFA statement.

"The Championship match between Huddersfield and Stoke City was halted and a stadium announcement was made warning against “offensive behaviour” due to sectarian chanting aimed at James McClean.

"James has been subjected to this type of vile abuse throughout his career, and he will be fully supported in the same way as any other individual who receives abuse based on their race, religion or nationality.

"The PFA have previously advised James to report sectarian chanting to match officials and we are satisfied that in this instance the protocol was enacted. However, this action in isolation is not sufficient.

"We welcome that Huddersfield have committed to a full investigation to identify offenders; we hope that the perpetrators will face further consequences from both within and outside the game.

In addition, as with other forms of discrimination, it has become clear that this type of abuse is on the rise and is becoming a weekly occurrence for James.

"We will be talking with PGMO [Professional Game Match Officials Board] and the EFL [English Football League] to ensure that match officials are vigilant to this type of chanting and hope to see future action taken proactively on James’ behalf.

"There is no justification for this or any other type of abuse and the PFA stands fully beside every player who faces discrimination.

"In December, we called for a government enquiry (sic) into racism and the rise in hate crime within football and will continue to pursue this issue.

"Stakeholders within the game must work in partnership with the government, police and clubs to drive this agenda and set a zero-tolerance policy within stadiums."

McClean, from Derry, has become a target for some fans in the UK over his refusal to wear a remembrance poppy due to its links to the British Army's involvement in Bloody Sunday during The Troubles. He has received death threats over his stance.

READ MORE

Barnsley charged over alleged sectarian chants towards James McClean last November

More on this topic

Merseyside derby emotion will not influence my team selection – KloppMerseyside derby emotion will not influence my team selection – Klopp

'Natural-born goalscorer' Idah to get FA Cup start for Norwich'Natural-born goalscorer' Idah to get FA Cup start for Norwich

Olivier Giroud will only leave if it ‘benefits’ ChelseaOlivier Giroud will only leave if it ‘benefits’ Chelsea

Chelsea assistant Morris: Mourinho is one of the best and I have nothing but respect for himChelsea assistant Morris: Mourinho is one of the best and I have nothing but respect for him

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Rodgers delight as faith in Foxes pays rich rewardRodgers delight as faith in Foxes pays rich reward

Salah keeps Reds on course to end three decades of painSalah keeps Reds on course to end three decades of pain

Hurley goal blitz seals deal early in Rebel rompHurley goal blitz seals deal early in Rebel romp

Rooney pulls the strings on victorious Derby debutRooney pulls the strings on victorious Derby debut


Lifestyle

THIS year the annual January exhibition of Turner watercolours at the National Gallery of Ireland is being complemented by works from over 20 artists inspired by the master.A rare chance to viewfamed watercolours

Fiann Ó Nualláin’s resolution for the new year is to focus on his five-a-day.Fruits of good health: Focus on five-a-day

Yearning for a good tidy-up? Sam Wylie-Harris has stylish storage sorted.Clever ways to declutter

The inside track is that there’s already a favourite for this year’s Dancing with the Stars – watch out for internet sensation and Britain’s Got Talent contestant Fr Ray Kelly, says Esther McCarthyWhy Fr Ray is a step ahead of the rest on Dancing with the Stars

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »