PFA calls for action after sectarian abuse directed at James McClean

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has said it's taking action as sectarian abuse becomes a "weekly occurrence" for James McClean.

During Stoke's 5-2 win away to Huddersfield on New Year's Day, the match was halted after IRA chants were directed at the Ireland winger.

He informed the referee, in accordance with anti-discrimination protocol, who talked to both managers while an announcement was made over the tannoy warning fans "offensive behaviour is affecting the game and will not be tolerated". Huddersfield have committed to a full investigation.

The PFA, who have called for a UK government inquiry into racism after a series of instances of abuse at football grounds, will be discussing the incident with the referees' body and the Football League.

"In the opening league fixtures of 2020, yet another match was marred by discriminatory abuse aimed towards a player," read a PFA statement.

"The Championship match between Huddersfield and Stoke City was halted and a stadium announcement was made warning against “offensive behaviour” due to sectarian chanting aimed at James McClean.

"James has been subjected to this type of vile abuse throughout his career, and he will be fully supported in the same way as any other individual who receives abuse based on their race, religion or nationality.

"The PFA have previously advised James to report sectarian chanting to match officials and we are satisfied that in this instance the protocol was enacted. However, this action in isolation is not sufficient.

"We welcome that Huddersfield have committed to a full investigation to identify offenders; we hope that the perpetrators will face further consequences from both within and outside the game.

In addition, as with other forms of discrimination, it has become clear that this type of abuse is on the rise and is becoming a weekly occurrence for James.

"We will be talking with PGMO [Professional Game Match Officials Board] and the EFL [English Football League] to ensure that match officials are vigilant to this type of chanting and hope to see future action taken proactively on James’ behalf.

"There is no justification for this or any other type of abuse and the PFA stands fully beside every player who faces discrimination.

"In December, we called for a government enquiry (sic) into racism and the rise in hate crime within football and will continue to pursue this issue.

"Stakeholders within the game must work in partnership with the government, police and clubs to drive this agenda and set a zero-tolerance policy within stadiums."

McClean, from Derry, has become a target for some fans in the UK over his refusal to wear a remembrance poppy due to its links to the British Army's involvement in Bloody Sunday during The Troubles. He has received death threats over his stance.