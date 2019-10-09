News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Petr Cech switches sports to sign with ice hockey team Guildford Phoenix

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 08:52 PM

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has joined British ice hockey team the Guildford Phoenix.

The 37-year-old, who retired from playing football in the summer and rejoined Chelsea in an off-field role, has signed for Guildford as a goaltender.

Cech said he played the sport as a youngster in the Czech Republic.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to play with the Phoenix to get the match experience,” Cech told the club’s website.

“I hope I can help this young team to achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have the chance to play.

“After 20 years of professional football this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid.”

Guildford, who were founded in 2017, are in the fourth tier of Britain’s ice hockey pyramid.

Petr Cech had a trophy-laded football career (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Club head coach Milos Melicherik, a former professional hockey player from Slovakia, said: “We are very excited to have Petr join the Phoenix team and we are looking forward to seeing him in action this weekend. He has improved a lot since I first saw him on the ice and I am excited to see him play.”

The Phoenix host Swindon Wildcats 2 on Sunday.

Cech won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League during his Chelsea career, with a further FA Cup success coming at Arsenal.

He holds the record for the most clean sheets in the Premier League.

