Peterborough director of football Fry charged with alleged betting offences

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 07:31 PM

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry has been charged with misconduct in relation to betting, the Football Association has announced.

In a statement, the FA said: “It is alleged that he placed bets on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, football matches or competitions during the 2017/18 season in breach of FA Rule E8.

“He has until 6pm on 20 December 2018 to respond to the charge.”

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony described the development as a “storm in a teacup.”

MacAnthony tweeted: “Myself & club fully behind Barry on this. Storm in a teacup & will be resolved & full facts revealed once his hearing happens and finishes etc. Trust me on that.”

Sky Bet League One promotion challengers Peterborough, meanwhile, issued a brief statement on the club’s official website.

“Peterborough United Football Club can confirm that Director of Football Barry Fry has been charged by the FA in relation to betting offences,” the club said.

“The football club are working closely with the Football Association on this matter.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Fry, 73, has been director of football at Peterborough for over a decade after previously being manager at London Road for just under 10 years.

The larger-than-life character began his playing career as a youth team member at Manchester United, but never played a first team game and spent most of his time in the non-league game.

But it is as a manager where he has risen to prominence during two spells with Barnet, as well as stints at Southend, Birmingham and Peterborough.

- Press Association


