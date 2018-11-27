Home»sport

Peterborough boss Evans first to be suspended under new yellow card rules

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 05:27 PM

Peterborough manager Steve Evans has become the first boss to be suspended in a Football Association crackdown on misconduct in the technical area.

Evans will be banned from the touchline for Tuesday night’s League One clash between Posh and AFC Wimbledon after receiving four yellow cards this term, triggering the suspension under rules brought in by the FA last summer.

The FA said in a statement: “Peterborough United manager Steve Evans will serve a one-match touchline suspension with immediate effect after receiving his fourth stage one warning this season for misconduct in the technical area.”

Evans was penalised for his conduct in Peterborough’s match at Charlton on August 21, with Gillingham on September 21 and against Accrington on October 20.

His fourth warning, triggering the suspension, came in last Friday’s 1-1 draw with Coventry.

- Press Association


FAPeterboroughSteve EvansLeague 1

