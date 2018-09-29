Home»Sport

Peter Kenyon preparing Newcastle takeover bid – reports

Saturday, September 29, 2018 - 03:14 PM

Newcastle were keeping their own counsel on Saturday afternoon amid a report that former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon is to lead a takeover bid.

The Magpies declined to comment on suggestions that Kenyon is attempting to put together a consortium to buy out current owner Mike Ashley, who was due at St James’ Park for the first time since May last year for the Premier League clash with Leicester.

Kenyon is reportedly trying to raise the necessary finance to mount a bid for the club, which has been for sale since October last year, the third time it has been played on the market during the 11 years Ashley has owned it.

Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners’ attempted takeover failed in January with the sportswear magnate pulling the plug after the saga was played out in public.

The fact that news of Kenyon’s interest is now out in the open is unlikely to please Ashley, although he is desperate to offload a club he admits he cannot take to the next level.

Newcastle fans have staged a series of protests against his ownership this season with manager Rafael Benitez yet to agree a contract extension beyond the confines of his existing deal – which expires at the end of the campaign – following another disappointing summer transfer window which saw the club make a profit in excess of £20million.

Supporters may well be buoyed by news of another interested party, although any interest is preliminary and several other parties are understood to have made approaches, but have been unable to take things much further.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Mike AshleyPeter KenyonPremier LeagueNewcastle

