Peter Crouch poised for Burnley move

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 11:33 AM

Peter Crouch is to undergo a medical at Burnley as he closes in on a permanent switch from Stoke, Press Association Sport understands.

It is understood the veteran striker, who turned 38 on Wednesday, is poised to make the deadline-day move, while fellow striker Sam Vokes goes the other way.

Crouch has played 23 times in the Sky Bet Championship this season, starting only twice and scoring once. He also scored against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup third round.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham player, who netted 22 goals in 45 England appearances, has been with Stoke since the summer of 2011.

As well as the Potters, Reds and Spurs, he has also featured in the Premier League for Aston Villa, Southampton and Portsmouth, and his overall record in the division is 108 goals in 462 games.

Wales international Vokes has scored three goals in 20 Premier League outings this term, 10 of which have been starts.

The 29-year-old joined Burnley from Wolves in 2012, having already had a loan spell at Turf Moor.

- Press Association


