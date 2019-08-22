News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss Emery

Pepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss Emery
By Press Association
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 03:29 PM

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has hinted he could hand club-record signing Nicolas Pepe his first start as the Gunners travel to face Liverpool this weekend.

The Ivory Coast international has come off the bench in the opening two Premier League fixtures of the season.

He replaced Reiss Nelson at half-time in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Burnley and showed some good touches as he continues to build an understanding with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery could give Pepe a start (Yui Mok/PA)
Arsenal manager Unai Emery could give Pepe a start (Yui Mok/PA)

While Emery has often taken time to bed new players into his side, he feels the 24-year-old could now be ready to step up.

“The most important thing is, like a person, to help him and his family to feel comfortable here,” Emery said of the £72million man.

“Now he is three weeks into working here with us. He didn’t do the pre-season here but he’s progressively feeling better.

“For example, in the first match, he played 15 minutes in Newcastle, then he played 45 minutes against Burnley. I think his individual performances are progressively getting better.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe, left, featured against Burnley (Yui Mok/PA)
Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe, left, featured against Burnley (Yui Mok/PA)

“For Saturday, he is maybe ready to have more minutes. I am going to decide tomorrow, but really his progress has been positive and has been good for the team and for him.

“The most important piece of the adaptation is to help him to feel easy and be comfortable with us.”

READ MORE

Nkoudou leaves Spurs for Besiktas

Both Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil are expected to be fully recovered from the issues which kept them out of the Burnley win as Arsenal head back to Liverpool looking to escape the kind of thrashing they have endured there in recent years.

A 5-1 defeat last year was preceded by 4-0 and 3-1 losses under Arsene Wenger but Emery will not be letting the gravity of those results weigh heavy on his players heading into Saturday.

“Each match, each moment, each season is different,” he added.

“We can use last year, two years ago, three years ago, four years ago (to learn).

“But really it’s about our moment and this moment. Anfield is a big atmosphere with their supporters, they are a very good team and they advantage for us in their progress and in the last years.

“In Anfield they have one step more in feeling strong, but it’s not for us, it’s for all.

“We need to take our best performance and to go there with a good feeling and also thinking we can achieve that performance individually and collectively to be strong and to have our chances.

“We are looking forward to going there and showing that.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ozil urges youngsters Willock and Nelson to keep believing at ArsenalOzil urges youngsters Willock and Nelson to keep believing at Arsenal

Transfer dealings prove Arsenal still have attractive aura – KroenkeTransfer dealings prove Arsenal still have attractive aura – Kroenke

Sokratis aiming for winning partnership with Arsenal new boy David LuizSokratis aiming for winning partnership with Arsenal new boy David Luiz

Ceballos keen to showcase talents during Arsenal stayCeballos keen to showcase talents during Arsenal stay

Nicolas PepeUnai EmeryPremier LeagueArsenalLiverpoolLiverpool vs ArsenalAnfieldTOPIC: Arsenal

More in this Section

Jones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face IrelandJones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face Ireland

MMA move for ex-England rugby playerMMA move for ex-England rugby player

Nkoudou leaves Spurs for BesiktasNkoudou leaves Spurs for Besiktas

Ford and Farrell reunited for England against IrelandFord and Farrell reunited for England against Ireland


Lifestyle

Eating outdoors never looked so stylish.5 of the best cities for al fresco dining

Ultra-long haul flights from London to the east coast of Australia could be coming soon.What might happen to your body on a 19 hour flight to Sydney?

They’ve collaborated with influencer Lucy Williams and the collection is inspired by her birth year.Everything we know about the new collection by jewellery brand Missoma

Lauren Taylor catches up with last year’s Great British Menu winner who’s on a mission to make us love goat meat.Chef James Cochran: ‘People need to broaden their minds about eating goat’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »