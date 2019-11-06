News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pep Guardiola’s Anfield misery – a look at City’s last four games at Liverpool

By Press Association
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 07:01 PM

Premier League leaders Liverpool host reigning champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola has not seen his City side win in his four visits to Anfield, where the Manchester club have been victorious just once since 1981.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the outcomes of the most recent encounters between the Premier League’s top two on Merseyside.

0-0, October 7, 2018

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez misses a penalty five minutes from full-time at Anfield in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez misses a penalty five minutes from full-time at Anfield in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Riyad Mahrez missed an opportunity to seal City’s first victory at Anfield since 2003 when missing an 85th-minute penalty.  Leroy Sane was fouled by Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk , with Mahrez taking the spot-kick as usual penalty-taker Sergio Aguero had been substituted. Mahrez’s failure to convert resulted in the first goalless draw between the two sides since 1986, while the clean sheet was City’s first at Anfield since then.

3-0 Liverpool, April 4, 2018

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was on target in Liverpool’s Champions League first-leg win (Peter Byrne/PA)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was on target in Liverpool’s Champions League first-leg win (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool swept City aside with a convincing 3-0 victory in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Anfield. Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane all struck inside the opening 31 minutes. The victory was soured, however, by an attack on City’s team bus by Liverpool supporters ahead of the game. Fireworks, bottles and cans were thrown at the City coach as it arrived at Anfield, with the subsequent damage severe enough to require the visitors to travel home in a replacement vehicle.

4-3 Liverpool, January 14, 2018

A view of the scoreboard when the two clubs met in January 2018 (Peter Byrne/PA)
A view of the scoreboard when the two clubs met in January 2018 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool dealt City their first Premier League defeat of the 2017-18 season when edging them in a seven-goal thriller at Anfield. Oxlade-Chamberlain’s early goal was cancelled out by Leroy Sane, but then Roberto Firmino, Mane and Salah all struck within nine minutes of one another to put Liverpool in charge. City fought back, but late goals from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan were not enough to claw back the deficit.

1-0 Liverpool, December 31, 2016

Liverpool’s James Milner (left) and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory in December 2016 (Dave Howarth/PA)
Liverpool’s James Milner (left) and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory in December 2016 (Dave Howarth/PA)

An early goal from Georginio Wijnaldum secured Liverpool a 1-0 victory over City when the two clubs met on New Year’s Eve in 2016. Wijnaldum headed home after just eight minutes to hand Liverpool the lead and City had no response.

