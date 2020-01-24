News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pep Guardiola would like to see FA Cup replays scrapped

Pep Guardiola would like to see FA Cup replays scrapped
By Press Association
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 03:57 PM

Pep Guardiola insists he enjoys the FA Cup and its traditions – but would like to see replays scrapped.

The Manchester City manager said earlier this week that ditching the Carabao Cup would be a good way to ease fixture congestion.

But he accepts that is not going to happen and instead would like to find ways to make the competitions better.

Speaking at a press conference to preview Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Fulham, Guardiola said: “I’m not saying what the FA has to do. When I said my comment I never expected the Carabao Cup or FA Cup was going to go.

Manchester City won the FA Cup last season (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City won the FA Cup last season (Nick Potts/PA)

“What is nice about this country is how you maintain the traditions. In traditions you can involve some new things to make the competitions nicer, but all the traditions are there, not just in sport but in culture and society and that is top. I admire that. The Carabao Cup and FA Cup will be played.

“But maybe we could cancel the replays, have less teams in the Championship or Premier League.

“I tried to be honest and answer the question but I don’t think about what they have to do, it’s not my business. My business is to prepare my team better every day.

“When they decide to play these games, and the other games, we do it.”

City won both domestic cups last season and they will target them again with the Premier League title now out of reach.

City are second in the table but trail runaway leaders Liverpool by 16 points.

The Merseysiders are on target to break City’s record 100-point tally of two years ago.

Guardiola said: “It can happen. The records are always there to be broken. We broke it when someone thought it couldn’t be broken.

What is nice about this country is how you maintain the traditions. In traditions you can involve some new things to make the competitions nicer, but all the traditions are there, not just in sport but in culture and society and that is top. I admire that

“Sooner or later it is going to happen – this season or in the future. History speaks clearly about that.”

City defender Aymeric Laporte returned to action in Tuesday’s victory at Sheffield United after almost five months out with a knee injury.

The Frenchman was badly missed during his absence as City lost touch with Liverpool, but Guardiola has warned against expecting too much of him too soon.

He said: “He played a little bit more than 70 minutes for the first game. He played well but, as I said, he’s not going to solve all the problems we have.

Aymeric Laporte returned for City in midweek (Mike Egerton/PA)
Aymeric Laporte returned for City in midweek (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He’s not going to give us extra on what we have but he’s one more player that we have and if we believe we can use him we are going to use him.”

The Premier League has incorporated a winter break into its schedule for the first time this season. City will have almost two weeks between games against West Ham on February 9 and Leicester on February 22.

Guardiola has no intention of taking the squad abroad for warm-weather training.

He said: “We will have three or four days off and after that we’ll train again here and prepare for Leicester, Madrid and Arsenal.”

More on this topic

Jamie Vardy feeling ‘much better’ after glute injury, says Brendan RodgersJamie Vardy feeling ‘much better’ after glute injury, says Brendan Rodgers

Lampard: Keeper Kepa needs to deal with criticismLampard: Keeper Kepa needs to deal with criticism

Liverpool title ‘inevitable’? Klopp doesn’t know the meaning of the wordLiverpool title ‘inevitable’? Klopp doesn’t know the meaning of the word

Chelsea still waiting to learn severity of Tammy Abraham injuryChelsea still waiting to learn severity of Tammy Abraham injury

Aymeric LaportefootballPep GuardiolaFA CupMan CityTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

The Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cookerThe Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cooker

The Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cookerThe Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cooker

Mikel Arteta lays down the law to Arsenal loanee Dani CeballosMikel Arteta lays down the law to Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos

FA Cup talking points: Tough trip for Ole and Pep looks for Fulham boostFA Cup talking points: Tough trip for Ole and Pep looks for Fulham boost


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps turns the spotlight on countertop stars to look out for in the last throes of the January sales.Counter culture: Some star kitchen appliance buys

The model, presenter and musician chats to Lauren Taylor about how different it is having a newborn in her 40s.Myleene Klass on her post-baby body: ‘I’ve got two stone to lose but I won’t berate myself’

Paris haute couture fashion week concludes today, rounding off four action-packed days of catwalk shows in the French capital.Feminism to face tattoos: 7 Paris haute couture fashion week moments you might have missed

Originating in China, the deadly virus has similar symptoms to the flu.Coronavirus: What you need to know if you are baout to travel

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »