Home»Sport

Pep Guardiola wary of Manchester United’s ‘incredible’ attack

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - 09:03 AM

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City team to be ready – because Manchester United will have their moments in Sunday’s derby.

City have thrashed Southampton and Shakhtar Donetsk 6-1 and 6-0 respectively in the past week but Guardiola is expecting something much different as the Premier League leaders face improving United at the Etihad Stadium.

The City boss said: “Against the top teams like United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool – you cannot imagine for 90 minutes we are going to play amazingly and not give them a chance.

“When they have the ball and the people in front – wow – they can create something.

“They have an incredible amount of talent up front and in the middle as well. That is why we have to defend deep and strong, defend the crosses and avoid set-pieces as they are huge and far better than us.

“We have to control more for as many minutes as possible and be clinical. That’s the game we’ll try to do.

Paul Pogba was the catalyst for Manchester United’s victory at the Etihad Stadium last season (Nick Potts/PA)

“What we have to do is try to play good. If we don’t we have no chance to win.”

City were outplaying United when the sides last met but let their guard slip to surrender a 2-0 lead and lose 3-2.

Guardiola said: “For 75 minutes I’d like to play the same game as against United in April but United have shown us they need only 10 or 15 minutes to create a lot of chances.”

United have lifted the gloom that was surrounding Old Trafford about a month ago, when manager Jose Mourinho was under the most pressure, with some positive results in recent weeks.

On Wednesday they came from behind to claim a famous comeback victory at Juventus in the Champions League.

Guardiola said: “No doubt about that – they’ve improved. I see a team with a lot of commitment, aggressive without the ball, everybody runs in front and everybody runs in behind the ball. A team has good and bad moments and at this moment they have confidence.”- Press Association


KEYWORDS

footballPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueMan City

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media: Nasri to West Ham? Wilson to leave Dean Court?

Talking points ahead of England's November Test against the All Blacks

Schmidt sees next two matches as yardstick for Ireland’s World Cup chances

Nani sends well-wishes to Danny Welbeck as Emery admits injury affected players


Breaking Stories

Musical theatre review: The Band - BGE Theatre, Dublin

Album review: The Beatles - The White Album

The best Christmas markets right on your doorstep

Europe's must-see winter wonderlands

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »