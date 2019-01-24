NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Pep Guardiola relieved over no injuries on ‘dangerous’ pitch

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 06:29 AM

Pep Guardiola felt his Manchester City side coped well with a “dangerous” pitch as they completed formalities against Burton in their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Sergio Aguero scored the only goal on the night as City won 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium to wrap up a 10-0 aggregate success and officially confirm their Wembley place.

Guardiola felt victory marked another special achievement for City in their continuing development but he was equally pleased to come through unscathed on a freezing night.

Burton had kept the pitch covered until around two hours before kick-off to protect from frost with temperatures hovering around zero degrees.

City manager Guardiola said: “The game was very dangerous because the pitch was slippery.

“But, no injuries – that is so important – and we enjoy the moment because we are in a final.

“We know in Wembley, as we lived last season, it’s quite special. It’s nice to play a final in Wembley.”

Aguero was among a handful of senior players to feature along with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Fabian Delph. Some of the clubs most promising youngsters also played, including Phil Foden, Eric Garcia, Philippe Sandler and Ian Poveda-Ocampo.

City will now have the chance to retain the first of the two trophies they won last season when they face Chelsea or Tottenham in next month’s final.

Guardiola said: “Protect the habit – the habit of getting into the final.

“I know it’s a competition, with all respect, that when you win and you are in the final you are so happy but when you’re out you’re not sad. It’s completely different in other competitions.

“But once we are there, we take every game seriously and we are in the final. We won already one title this season, the Community Shield. We are in the final and we are of course going to try to win it.”

Burton boss Nigel Clough said he felt “a lot” of pride in his side’s performance.

Clough said: “To be out of the tie after the first leg and still make it uncomfortable for them – they didn’t have it all their own way.

“For a League One team to cause them as many problems as Premier League teams do – I know they had some young players playing but they still had enough big hitters out there.

“We got about them a bit and I’m just a bit disappointed we didn’t get the goal we could have had.

“It’s been a brilliant experience for our players to be on the same pitch as some of them and for our supporters to see them here.”

Clough, who briefly brought his dog into his post-match press conference, felt his side played the conditions well.

He said: “We got our foot in and were physical without being reckless and silly and hurting people.”

“It did get a bit crispy towards the end. I think the chairman checked it was 65 minutes before refunds!

“We kept the covers on as late as possible and that protected the pitch. I think they were wondering when we were going to turn the undersoil heating on!”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

footballNigel CloughPep GuardiolaLeague CupBurton AlbionMan CityBurton Albion vs Man City

Related Articles

Pep: City youngsters must seize the day

Guardiola warns young players first team places have to be earned

Pep Guardiola hopes ‘unstoppable’ Benjamin Mendy can boost Manchester City

Unhappy Guardiola calls on Man City players to improve after laboured display

More in this Section

Serena Williams makes no excuses for her shock Australian Open collapse

Football rumours from the media

Karolina Pliskova stuns Serena Williams in thrilling comeback at Australian Open

‘We pray for positive news’


Lifestyle

Five top tips for keeping calm and carrying on

Learning Points: Hoarding is far from harmless titillation on TV

Psychological thriller Cellar Door partly inspired by story of Tuam babies

Exploring space in Limerick on the set of Netflix's new show based on the stories of George RR Martin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »