Pep Guardiola ‘relaxed’ about Benjamin Mendy’s reported nightclub outing

Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 09:58 AM

Pep Guardiola is “relaxed” about reports Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was in a nightclub until the early hours of Saturday morning.

The France left-back had not been included in City’s travelling squad for their game at Fulham later that day.

City boss Guardiola said: “They are old enough to know what they have to do, I’m not his father. I would prefer him to go home earlier but I don’t control the players in that situation.

“(I’m) not frustrated, I’m a relaxed guy. It might not look like it but I sleep quite well.”

Mendy, 24, has had two injury-ravaged campaigns at City since joining the club in the summer of 2017.

He has appeared only once, as a substitute in the Carabao Cup at Burton in January, since undergoing meniscus surgery in November. He missed most of his first season at the club with a cruciate ligament injury.

He was also the subject of disciplinary action last September when he reported late for treatment on a foot injury having attended a high-profile boxing event in London the previous evening.

The player is now fit and in contention for Wednesday’s clash with Cardiff at the Etihad Stadium.

“Yes he’s fit,” said Guardiola at his pre-match press conference.

- Press Association

