Pep Guardiola preparing for ‘really tough’ month

Pep Guardiola is prepared for a fixture pile-up as Manchester City pursue glory on all fronts.

City switch their attention from their pursuit of Premier League leaders Liverpool to domestic cup football in the coming days.

Guardiola’s side host Championship Rotherham in the FA Cup third round on Sunday before the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against League One Burton on Wednesday. City, who reignited their title challenge with victory over Liverpool this week, are still alive in four competitions (Richard Sellers/PA)

These competitions rank lower than the Premier League, or the Champions League which resumes next month, but Guardiola does not want to give them up, even if it makes for a tough schedule.

The City boss said: “I would like to have two months’ holiday right now, definitely – this month is really tough, but it is what it is.

“We want to become a top club and you cannot deny any game, we cannot drop any competition.

“We are going to play the next game like a final, knowing we will go through in the second most important competition in England, but I don’t think about it too much.

“Of course Liverpool are out of the Carabao Cup, so they have more time to prepare for the Premier League, but (for us) it is what it is. I prefer to be in this position. We have a big enough squad.” Kevin De Bruyne is hoping to return after injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

After Thursday’s ferocious contest with Liverpool, which City won to cut the gap at the top to four points, changes will be made, however.

Guardiola said: “I don’t know how far we are going to be because maybe (players) not playing the Carabao Cup will be easier for our recovery.

“Kevin (De Bruyne) is coming back, (Ilkay) Gundogan is coming back. Everyone will rotate and everyone will play.”

Guardiola feels Thursday’s performance has got City’s season back on the rails after three costly defeats in the space of four games in December. With the possibility they could have fallen 10 points behind, it was a game City could not afford to lose.

Against Liverpool the stadium was sold out, the people were closer to us than I have ever seen before.

Guardiola said: “Losing to Liverpool we would have been almost out and we played knowing we were in or we were out. We competed and we were there like a real team.

“Sometimes playing every three days in December it is almost impossible in that rhythm but against Liverpool the stadium was sold out, the people were closer to us than I have ever seen before.

“Sometimes it is necessary to fight and win in that way – (you) live the game like it is the last game in your life and against Liverpool we were there.

“It was an important step but nothing has changed. They are still the leader in the Premier League, but four points is not bad. For us it was a real final and we played like it was a final.”

- Press Association