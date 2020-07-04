News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pep Guardiola optimistic Champions League ban will be overturned

Pep Guardiola optimistic Champions League ban will be overturned
By Press Association
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 10:39 PM

Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City will overturn their Champions League ban.

City are expecting a judgement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport over their appeal against their expulsion from European competition on July 13.

The club were banned from UEFA competitions for two years by the European governing body in February after being found guilty of breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.

We are ready. I have a lot of confidence and trust that we will be allowed to play the Champions League.

Their case was heard by CAS last month and the club have always been bullish about the potential outcome.

Manager Guardiola said: “We are ready. I have a lot of confidence and trust with the people that we will be allowed to play the Champions League, because we want to be on the field during these years.

“On July 13 we will know the resolution, hopefully, for the club – all the workers, players and everyone here, staff – to try to continue growing up as a club in the next years.”

City beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu in February (Nick Potts/PA)
City beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu in February (Nick Potts/PA)

Amid the off-field issues, City remain involved in this year’s Champions League competition, which is now due to resume in August.

City hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid after the first leg of their last-16 tie.

There is still uncertainty over where the return match will be played – there have been suggestions it could be moved from the Etihad Stadium to a neutral venue in Portugal, along with the rest of the competition – but Guardiola is determined to be in the best possible shape for the game.

City may have surrendered their Premier League title to Liverpool but their form since football resumed after the Covid-19 stoppage has been good. On Thursday they thrashed the new champions 4-0 and Guardiola feels that was a positive sign.

City were on song in midweek as they overpowered Liverpool 4-0 (Laurence Griffiths/NMC Pool)
City were on song in midweek as they overpowered Liverpool 4-0 (Laurence Griffiths/NMC Pool)

“Every game is different but I cannot deny beating Liverpool the way we did (was good),” said Guardiola, whose side travel to Southampton on Sunday. “Football is about feelings, moments.

“Sometimes your mood is up, sometimes it is down when you face these games, but we can say we beat maybe the best team in the world right now. So we can do it.

“But every game is different, (FA Cup opponents) Arsenal play different, Madrid play different. Each game you have to adjust the qualities.

“What I want is to arrive in the best conditions possible to these games and after put mentality on the pitch.

“These games are not won with tactics or ideas, it is desire. We want to do it. When one team wants to do it – OK they can be beaten – but it will not be easy for the opponent.”

READ MORE

Chelsea cruise to routine victory over Watford and move back into top four

More on this topic

Condensed Champions League could be played to a finish in LisbonCondensed Champions League could be played to a finish in Lisbon

Manchester City to set out case to overturn two-season Champions League banManchester City to set out case to overturn two-season Champions League ban

13 classic Champions League finals to be shown on Irish television this weekend13 classic Champions League finals to be shown on Irish television this weekend

On this day 1999: Manchester United’s amazing Champions League final comebackOn this day 1999: Manchester United’s amazing Champions League final comeback


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

footballPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueMan CitySouthamptonSouthampton vs Man CitySt. Mary's StadiumTOPIC: Champions League

More in this Section

Chelsea cruise to routine victory over Watford and move back into top fourChelsea cruise to routine victory over Watford and move back into top four

Curtis Jones signs new long-term Liverpool dealCurtis Jones signs new long-term Liverpool deal

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League – Mikel ArtetaArsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League – Mikel Arteta

Serpentine makes all to give O’Brien record eighth Derby victorySerpentine makes all to give O’Brien record eighth Derby victory


Lifestyle

All eyes are on America for Independence Day - so what happens when the country's borders reopen again? Tom Breathnach gets the lowdownAltered States: What will tourism in the US look like after lockdown?

From days by the seaside to adrenaline-filled days riding rollercoasters, Leinster offers staycationers major bang for their buck.Staycations 2020: Leinster, where Eastern promises are delivered in full

Des O'Sullivan previews the diverse items that will spark interest among collectorsAntiques: From a sword to crystal chandeliers and a dictionary

Kya deLongchamps strikes up the band for some lesser copied American mid-century talentIt's July 4 so let's strike up the band for American designs

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »