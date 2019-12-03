News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pep Guardiola not looking to add to his squad in January

Pep Guardiola not looking to add to his squad in January
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 06:44 AM

Pep Guardiola insists he will not be adding to his Manchester City squad in January.

The champions’ faltering start in the Premier League this season has led to speculation they may seek to address their defensive problems in next month’s transfer window.

The departure of Vincent Kompany at the end of last term and a serious injury to Aymeric Laporte has left City boss Guardiola short of specialist centre-backs.

Fernandinho has been forced to play as a makeshift defender (Martin Rickett/PA)
Fernandinho has been forced to play as a makeshift defender (Martin Rickett/PA)

Midfielder Fernandinho has been operating in the back four as a result but, with City having fallen 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, may need to strengthen to meet their ambitions.

Yet while Guardiola acknowledges a need to regenerate his squad, he is not intending to do it mid-season.

“I don’t want any players in January,” the former Barcelona boss said.

“If we cannot do it in summer, we cannot do it in January.”

The chief reason for this is because Guardiola wants long-term solutions rather than short-term fixes, and January options are likely to be limited.

Pep Guardiola is not look to add to his squad (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola is not look to add to his squad (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “When they come in January for the next four, five, six years maybe we could think about it, but that is not possible.

“Normally the players we could think would be interesting and add something to our squad – they are not going to be sold.”

A refresh is likely in the summer, however, with one departure confirmed already as veteran David Silva moves on. There is also uncertainty about the future of 34-year-old Fernandinho, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Guardiola said: “Yes, David’s confirmed he’s leaving. Fernandinho doesn’t know but it’s normal for players that arrive at his age and this stage of their lives.

David Silva is moving on from Manchester City at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
David Silva is moving on from Manchester City at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Of course we have to replace them but we don’t have to rebuild too much.

“Three players is not rebuilding the team. Rebuilding the team is seven or eight, as we did in the second season.

“I think at the end of the season we are going to decide on the situation – the players who finished their contracts, the players with full contracts, what we have to do, what we believe is the best for the club and organisation for next season.”

More on this topic

Pep Guardiola: Confidence is not a problem at Manchester CityPep Guardiola: Confidence is not a problem at Manchester City

Guardiola open to Manchester City contract extensionGuardiola open to Manchester City contract extension

Manchester City held by Shakhtar Donetsk but qualify for knockout stageManchester City held by Shakhtar Donetsk but qualify for knockout stage

Guardiola fearful over Aguero injuryGuardiola fearful over Aguero injury

footballPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueBurnleyMan CityBurnley vs Man CityTurf MoorTOPIC: Manchester City FC

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola to stick with Fernandinho in Manchester City’s defencePep Guardiola to stick with Fernandinho in Manchester City’s defence

Munster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens gameMunster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens game

Howe looking for consistency as Bournemouth seek to ease relegation concernsHowe looking for consistency as Bournemouth seek to ease relegation concerns

Michael Duignan will continue in RTÉ role if elected Offaly chairmanMichael Duignan will continue in RTÉ role if elected Offaly chairman


Lifestyle

Their love for athletics was to set Lynda O’Donovan and Timothy Harrington on track for romance.Wedding of the Week: Love of athletics put romance on track

You could be entitled to a refund from the taxman, and getting it later this month, or early next year, would provide a welcome boost to household finances.Making Cents: Tax refund would be welcome at an expensive time

Chris Wasser takes a closer look at the enduring legacy and phenomenal impact on literature and film of Charles Dickens’ life-affirming classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’Charles Dickens' ghosts of Christmas past

This once shadowy figure that hovered on the edge of the Darlings’ dreams is keen to bring them to Neverland to meet the Lost Boys (and girls) who are in need of a mother’s love.Pantomime: Cracking ensemble put on superb show

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »