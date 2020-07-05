News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season
By Press Association
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 10:21 PM

Pep Guardiola admits he finds it difficult to understand why his Manchester City side have lost nine Premier League games this season.

A superb long-range effort by Southampton striker Che Adams saw City slip to a 1-0 loss at St Mary’s on Sunday – the first time in over five years they have been defeated in three consecutive away league games.

It is the first such run of Guardiola’s entire managerial career, with Adams taking advantage of Ederson being well off his line to lob in his first-ever Premier League goal on his 25th appearance in the competition.

City rallied but could not find a way past a resolute Southampton defence and an inspired Alex McCarthy between the posts.

The ninth loss of the campaign for Guardiola’s side, fresh off the back of a 4-0 thrashing of newly-crowned champions Liverpool on Thursday, means only Chelsea in the current top eight have lost more.

“In general the games we played are more than good,” he said.

“We play more than good but it is not enough to win the games. We cannot say we are not team who score goals this season.

“We are leading in goals. We create a lot of chances. We are a team who concede less, no team conceded as few chances as us but we lost a lot of games.

“It’s difficult even for me to find a reason why but you have to insist and talk abut the game, the way they play and try to be more, concede as less as possible and up front score.”

Guardiola said he was confident he could address the issues and has belief that his current squad – champions in the previous two seasons – remain good enough to do so.

He also defended Ederson after Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl suggested his side had aimed to target the fact the Brazilian often wanders from his line.

“We use our keeper to build up our play,” he added.

We are leading in goals. We create a lot of chances. We are a team who concede less, no team conceded as few chances as us but we lost a lot of games

“We use our keeper to play better. It gives us a lot. The mistake is part of the game but we didn’t lose for that reason.

“It happens many times this season this situation. The amount of chances we have but it’s football. The amount of chances we have but not able to score goals.”

Hasenhuttl was pleased to see Adams get off the mark – but was equally complimentary of the striker’s work ethic.

“I think it means a lot to him and also to us,” said Hasenhuttl.

Ralph Hasenhuttl celebrates after the final whistle (Frank Augstein/NMC Pool/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl celebrates after the final whistle (Frank Augstein/NMC Pool/PA)

“He worked hard like all the other guys today, otherwise it would not have been possible to get anything.

“I think we knew that if you want to take something off such an opponent you have to run more, fight more, be brave and in the end have a little bit of luck.

“It is usually not possible but you see that if you believe in what you are doing and fight with passion you get something and I’m very proud.

“It seems that everything was prepared for his (Adams’) right moment today. I am very happy for him that he had the right decision in this movement to score.”

More on this topic

Mikel Arteta praying Arsenal can make late Champions League chargeMikel Arteta praying Arsenal can make late Champions League charge

Che Adams ends long wait for Premier League goal as Southampton shock Man CityChe Adams ends long wait for Premier League goal as Southampton shock Man City

Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning waysJurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways

Promotion pressure will intensify for West Brom, warns Slaven BilicPromotion pressure will intensify for West Brom, warns Slaven Bilic


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Pep GuardiolaRalph HasenhuttlPremier LeagueTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola optimistic Champions League ban will be overturnedPep Guardiola optimistic Champions League ban will be overturned

Chelsea cruise to routine victory over Watford and move back into top fourChelsea cruise to routine victory over Watford and move back into top four

Curtis Jones signs new long-term Liverpool dealCurtis Jones signs new long-term Liverpool deal

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League – Mikel ArtetaArsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League – Mikel Arteta


Lifestyle

On June 26, we sat outside the first bar to open here since lockdown began on March 15. There are only two bars in the valley. Cafes serve drinks, but these are bar-bars, the kind that stay open after midnight.Damien Enright: Fruit trees are laden with their bounty as we prepare to leave

In October 1986, 52 mute swans, living peacefully on the Tolka in Dublin, were drenched in diesel oil accidentally released into the river. Swan-catchers went into action; only one bird died before they reached it.Richard Collins: Human crisis will offer chance for wild animal research

It's a typically Irish summer’s day of sunshine and occasional showers. Travel restrictions have been eased again and we venture forth to one of nature’s gems, Gougane Barra, deep in the mountains of West Cork.Donal Hickey: Gougane Barra has peace and wildness

When the ferryman pulls away from the pier and the salty spray of the sea hits your face the feeling of release from the mainland is deeply pleasurable. Your island awaits. Whether for a day trip or a holiday, the lure of the islands is as magnetic as ever.The Islands of Ireland: The lure of the less-visited

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »