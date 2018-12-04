NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
People are reacting to the moment Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg was asked to twerk

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 10:51 AM

People have taken to social media to express their anger and concern after the comments made by DJ Martin Solveig following Ada Hegerberg's Ballon d'Or win.

Ballon D'Or winner, AdaHegerberg.

The soccer player is the first female to win the Ballon d'Or.

When she joined Martin Solveig and Kylian Mbappé on stage she was asked by the DJ to twerk.

The 23-year-old replied “no” and seemed to attempt to leave the stage, before reluctantly agreeing to dance to another song with Ginola.

Including fellow sports person Andy Murray and Irish entrepreneur Gavin Duffy.

Some users highlighted the achievements of the skilled soccer player that people should know her for.

Martin Solveig later apologised for the comment he made on stage.

He said it came from the distortion of his English level and that he didn't mean to offend anyone.

"This was a joke, probably a bad one and I want to apologise for the one I may have offended. Sorry about that."

But even so, some people still were not impressed by his actions or his attempt at an apology.

Ada Hegerberg later addressed the incident herself and said that she didn't feel as though it was a sexist matter.

- Digital Desk


Ballon D'OrWinnerFemaleAda HegerbergSoccerFrance

