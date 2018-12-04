People are reacting to the moment Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg was asked to twerk

People have taken to social media to express their anger and concern after the comments made by DJ Martin Solveig following Ada Hegerberg's Ballon d'Or win.

Ballon D'Or winner, AdaHegerberg.

The soccer player is the first female to win the Ballon d'Or.

When she joined Martin Solveig and Kylian Mbappé on stage she was asked by the DJ to twerk.

The 23-year-old replied “no” and seemed to attempt to leave the stage, before reluctantly agreeing to dance to another song with Ginola.

At the age of 23 Ada Hegerberg has won the Women's Balon d'Or and Martin Solveig asked her to twerk on stage. This is absolutely indicative of the attitude towards female athletes. The absolute height of disrespect. https://t.co/rBd1MOYNXh— 12DavesOfChristmas (@BoalsGoals) December 3, 2018

He really just - pic.twitter.com/ogc0hgYSoC— Mamello Namba (@Mamello_xo) December 3, 2018

I can't stop thinking about how this moment felt for Ada Hegerberg, who had just become the first woman ever to win soccer's biggest award and then had to deal with this utter shit. https://t.co/YrqvGzzEAI— Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) December 3, 2018

Including fellow sports person Andy Murray and Irish entrepreneur Gavin Duffy.

Andy Murray hits out at "unreal" sexism in sport after Ada Hegerberg was asked to twerk at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Mu4VCtmofx— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 4, 2018

It was totally berserk To ask Ada to twerk But she said no Which goes to show She has class & he’s a Jerk#BallonDor #AdaHegerberg pic.twitter.com/yn4p0nMRGR — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) December 4, 2018

Martin Solveig who is hosting the Ballon d'Or tonight asked Ada Hegerberg, the first ever female Ballon D'Or winner, to twerk. What in the... 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QAOgVVBLYU — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 3, 2018

i'm supposed to be writing but i'm just sittin here pissed off as hell. this was supposed to be ada hegerberg's special day, the culmination of EVERYTHING she's worked for. now the only thing people are talking about is a POS asking her to twerk.— A West (@ayyy_west) December 3, 2018

Icky moment: At soccer's biggest award's show, Martin Solveig uses biggest moment to ask Ada Hegerberg -- who was just named best women's player in the world -- if she can twerk. Her reaction says it all. https://t.co/4ay6lU0Orv— Astead (@AsteadWesley) December 3, 2018

Cannot believe @MartinSolveig thought it appropriate to ask Ada Hegerberg to twerk as she was being honored as the first recipient of the Women's Ballon D'or. Just unbelievably disrespectful.— Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 3, 2018

Lots of criticism for DJ Martin Solveig after the winner of the first female Ballon d'Or, Ada Hegerberg, is asked if she can 'twerk' when collecting her award. Does this show that sexism still exists in the world of sport? pic.twitter.com/QdSTg6emdv — Breakthrough Women (@breakthroughwib) December 4, 2018

Some users highlighted the achievements of the skilled soccer player that people should know her for.

This video of Ada Hegerberg is worth your time. This is why she is the first female winner of the Ballon D'Or. Sadly the video of the goon asking her to twerk will be watched more than this. pic.twitter.com/HxNTDrivrz— Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) December 3, 2018

Here's the English portion of Ada Hegerberg's speech, because a jackass should never be allowed the last word: pic.twitter.com/Gtlp3ADwyi— n’golo&kanté&hazard (@carIisIe) December 3, 2018

We've been talkin too much about Martin Solveig, let's talk about why Ada Hegeberg is here. She is damn good at the football. Spoiler alert: I'm working on a "Players to watch for the 2019 World Cup" piece and Ada Hegerberg is on it. Because you are going to want to watch her. pic.twitter.com/jpzaNY5dqW — A West (@ayyy_west) December 3, 2018

Ada Hegerberg is only 23 years old 😯📈 pic.twitter.com/24LnNiOp4V— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2018

Ada Hegerberg has won the first-ever Women's Ballon d'Or! 👏 🇳🇴🏆 She has scored 31 goals in 29 games for Lyon across all competitions this season. pic.twitter.com/fo9Yf5oVJu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2018

Martin Solveig later apologised for the comment he made on stage.

He said it came from the distortion of his English level and that he didn't mean to offend anyone.

"This was a joke, probably a bad one and I want to apologise for the one I may have offended. Sorry about that."

DJ Martin Solveig apologising for asking Ada Hegerberg if she can twerk... #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/zawE6ZvgDY— Capital Manc News (@CapitalMANNews) December 4, 2018

But even so, some people still were not impressed by his actions or his attempt at an apology.

For everyone saying that Ada Hegerberg was apologised to so it’s fine; “sorry you were offended” is NOT an apology. Sincerely, women everywhere. #everydaysexism #sorrynotsorry #publicserviceannouncement pic.twitter.com/d7I29Wl9Et— Surf Senioritas (@surfsenioritas) December 4, 2018

Ada Hegerberg later addressed the incident herself and said that she didn't feel as though it was a sexist matter.

Sorry, you hysterical loons, #AdaHegerberg says it wasn’t sexist, ill conceived, but not sexist. Hope you can wind your necks back in now #ballondor pic.twitter.com/cEK53lbXwk— Dave (@d_greenleaf82) December 4, 2018

