Pellegrini cannot accept penalty award after Hammers lose at City

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini claimed after the 1-0 loss at Manchester City that the penalty from which Sergio Aguero scored the winning goal should not have been awarded.

Aguero converted from the spot in the 59th minute, registering his 25th goal of the season in all competitions, after referee Stuart Attwell judged Felipe Anderson to have fouled substitute Bernardo Silva.

Former City manager Pellegrini said of the incident: “To be generous, a little soft. But (that is) too generous. It was not a penalty.

Thank you to all the fans who travelled to Manchester tonight. You were superb and never stopped singing 👏 Safe journey home ⚒ pic.twitter.com/BOmaxbDxBz — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) February 27, 2019

“It was a play that happens a lot of times inside the box. In the other box Manuel Lanzini had exactly the same and he didn’t throw (himself) to the floor.

“If we had lost this game with another action then maybe you could accept it, but not that penalty.”

When asked if he thought Silva had dived or just fallen over, Pellegrini said: “No, I think he has a touch with Felipe Anderson but not to throw (himself). He felt the kick and he goes to the floor.”

- Press Association