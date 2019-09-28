News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pellegrini accuses Bournemouth staff of trying to influence referee

Pellegrini accuses Bournemouth staff of trying to influence referee
By Press Association
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 07:35 PM

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini accused Bournemouth’s coaching staff of attempting to influence referee Stuart Attwell after being involved in a heated post-match altercation with Eddie Howe.

Pellegrini was angered by the behaviour of Cherries assistant manager Jason Tindall during the 2-2 Premier League draw at the Vitality Stadium and expressed his displeasure to Howe as the two managers met to shake hands.

Cherries boss Howe claimed the exchange related to the game’s numerous VAR decisions, but Chilean coach Pellegrini disputed that version of events.

“No, I never talked about the VAR decisions. I talk about the assistant coach of him (Tindall), the complete game with the referee trying to pressurise in every decision,” said Pellegrini.

“That’s all what I complain, not about the VAR.

“It’s his assistant. I think they don’t need it because they are a good team that play offensive football.

“I think Eddie has done very good work here – his assistant doesn’t need to do those kind of things because I don’t think it’s fair for the referee.”

Pellegrini’s Hammers climbed to third in the table after Aaron Cresswell rescued a point on the south coast with a 74th-minute equaliser.

Andriy Yarmolenko put the visitors ahead but Joshua King’s strike – which was initially disallowed for offside before VAR intervened – and Callum Wilson’s fifth goal in four games turned the game in Bournemouth’s favour.

When asked about the disagreement with Pellegrini, Howe had earlier said: “No, (it was) not heated, we were just discussing a few VAR calls.

“Everyone’s got their own different opinions to decisions, so there was no problem.”

In addition to Bournemouth’s opening goal, VAR was also consulted when Nathan Ake’s second-half goal was chalked off for an offside call against Dominic Solanke and again when King was denied a late penalty after going to ground following a tussle with left-back Cresswell.

The draw extends West Ham’s unbeaten league run to six games following the midweek Carabao Cup embarrassment at League One Oxford.

However, the battling point came at a cost as Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski limped off with a hip injury in the 34th minute, resulting in a Premier League debut for back-up Roberto.

Asked about the Poland international’s condition, Pellegrini said: “Lukasz felt a problem in his hip, a muscle problem in his hip.

“We’ll see tomorrow with the medical examination what it is.”

Speaking about his high-flying team’s league position, the 66-year-old added: “It’s a good position, we must defend that position playing the way we did today, playing the way we did all the last games of the league.

“Every one of us knows that you can beat every team here, so it’s important to trust in what we are doing and try to improve in every game.”

England striker Wilson, who scored for the seventh time in as many games against West Ham, wasted a golden chance to make it 3-1 when he fired straight at Roberto when clean through.

Bournemouth were then denied a third successive league win and dropped a place to seventh after their shaky back-line was punished by Cresswell’s second goal in two games.

Asked about Wilson’s missed opportunity, Howe said: “It was a good chance. It was a really good team move. My only thought was he could have squared it to maybe Joshua or Harry Wilson who were running and would have been the easier thing to do.

“But he’s taken it on, he’s in confident mood. The goalkeeper has made a good save.

“It doesn’t mean we have to concede at the other end, it’s not an excuse for conceding another goal.

“We need to tighten up in that respect because we can’t have to score three to win.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Nuno happy with win but managers united in search for improvementNuno happy with win but managers united in search for improvement

We need Wilfried Zaha, says Palace boss HodgsonWe need Wilfried Zaha, says Palace boss Hodgson

Manchester City need late goals to see off EvertonManchester City need late goals to see off Everton

Cresswell gets the point as Hammers climb to third in Premier LeagueCresswell gets the point as Hammers climb to third in Premier League


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Eddie HoweManuel PellegriniPremier LeagueAFC BournemouthWest HamAFC Bournemouth vs West HamVitality StadiumTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Nine-try South Africa cruise to victory over NamibiaNine-try South Africa cruise to victory over Namibia

Thompson and Japan far from finished yetThompson and Japan far from finished yet

Schmidt challenges Ireland to bounce back at World Cup after Japan defeatSchmidt challenges Ireland to bounce back at World Cup after Japan defeat

Japan coach hails famous win three years in the makingJapan coach hails famous win three years in the making


Lifestyle

A young Mary Black fills the screen on the Cork Opera House stage, a monochrome montage of her singing No Frontiers, intercut with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra playing the seminal song.Mary Black holds full Cork Opera House in her thrall with reminiscent performance

Synge’s play was first staged in an Ireland under British rule. Oonagh Murphy’s intriguing new production reminds us of that fact, by moving the action into Ulster.Theatre review: The Playboy of the Western World, Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

Khalid Donnel Robinson is a thoroughly modern sensation. A plug on Instagram from Kylie Jenner catapulted him into the pop stratosphere when he was straight out of high school in El Paso, Texas.Live music review: Khalid, 3Arena, Dublin

A couple of weeks back I reported that French wine sales had dropped further in the last year. They now rank behind Spain, Australia and Chile.Wine with Leslie Williams: Don't give up on French wines

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »