Pele undergoes surgery for removal of kidney stone

Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 07:47 PM

Brazilian football great Pele has successfully undergone surgery for the removal of a kidney stone in a Sao Paulo hospital.

The Albert Einstein Hospital said on its website that Pele’s surgery went well, but did not provide additional details.

The 78-year-old was hospitalised in Brazil on April 2 after spending five days in a Paris hospital for a urinary infection.

He had been in France to attend an event with forward Kylian Mbappe.

Pele has been in the hospital frequently over the last few years for kidney and prostate problems.

- Press Association

