Pele on the mend after illness scare

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 06:25 PM

Pele has announced he is feeling “much better” after falling ill in Paris this week.

The 78-year-old Brazilian was reported to have been admitted to hospital in the French capital on Wednesday due to a urinary infection.

Pele tweeted: “Thank you for all your love! The antibiotics are working and the tests are all (ok). I feel so much better, I think I’m ready to play again!”

The three-time World Cup winner recently met up with Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe for a promotional campaign.

It was reported on Wednesday that Pele would be in hospital for up to two days.

Pele has struggled with health issues in recent years, pictured using a cane to aid his walking due to hip and knee problems.

He pulled out of the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro due to unspecified health reasons and arrived at the draw for the 2018 World Cup using a wheelchair.

- Press Association

