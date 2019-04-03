NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Pele admitted to hospital in Paris

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 03:24 PM

Brazilian legend Pele has been admitted to hospital in Paris.

The 78-year-old took ill last night in the French capital following a meeting with PSG star Kylian Mbappé.

Pele complained of a fever, but reports from France say his life is not in danger, but remains in hospital as a precaution.

