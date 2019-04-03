Pele admitted to hospital in Paris

Brazilian legend Pele has been admitted to hospital in Paris.
The 78-year-old took ill last night in the French capital following a meeting with PSG star Kylian Mbappé.
Pele complained of a fever, but reports from France say his life is not in danger, but remains in hospital as a precaution.
I met Kylian Mbappe and his parents last night in Paris at @Hublot event. We talked goals, World Cups and watches. Great company! /Estive com @KMbappe e seus pais ontem à noite, durante um evento da @Hublot em Paris. Falamos sobre gols, Copas do Mundo e relógios. Grande encontro! pic.twitter.com/U63hLWy0mV— Pelé (@Pele) April 3, 2019