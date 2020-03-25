News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pedro appeals for solidarity as he calls time on Chelsea career

Pedro appeals for solidarity as he calls time on Chelsea career
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 07:16 PM

Chelsea striker Pedro has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, the 32-year-old Spain international, a £21million signing from Barcelona in August 2015, insists he will make no snap decisions over his future amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has seen team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi test positive.

Pedro told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser: “I’m terminating my contract, but right now it’s not the most important thing, nor have I stopped to think about it.

“The most important thing is for everyone to show solidarity. Whatever happens regarding my future will happen, but right now it’s not important as we don’t even know when we will return to training.

“We have been in quarantine because one of our players (Hudson-Odoi) tested positive for coronavirus. He is now well and we are very happy for him.”

Pedro, who has been unable to spend time with his children because of travel restrictions, is reported to have paid for 3,000 protective screens for hospitals in his native country, where there have been 3,434 deaths from Covid-19 and 47,610 confirmed cases.

I am very sorry for everything that is happening and the news that comes to us from Spain

He said: “I am very sorry for everything that is happening and the news that comes to us from Spain.

“From here, I once again thank all the health personnel, the state security forces, the people who are in the supermarkets day-by-day. Thank you to everyone for the work you are doing. Hopefully, we can stop this virus.”

More on this topic

Stephen Kenny's thoughts with Cork City and Sligo RoversStephen Kenny's thoughts with Cork City and Sligo Rovers

Premier League stars launch Football United campaign to help local communitiesPremier League stars launch Football United campaign to help local communities

PFA calls for talks with Premier League and EFL over coronavirus wage deferralsPFA calls for talks with Premier League and EFL over coronavirus wage deferrals

The Premier League’s one-season wondersThe Premier League’s one-season wonders

Callum Hudson-OdoifootballPedroPremier LeagueChelseaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Premiership players could contest league-wide wage cutsPremiership players could contest league-wide wage cuts

Jack Carty: 'I’m hoping my story will help people cope with this crisis'Jack Carty: 'I’m hoping my story will help people cope with this crisis'

Quiz: Name the All-Ireland Football Final man of the match award winnersQuiz: Name the All-Ireland Football Final man of the match award winners

'Sacrifice and compromise' needed as Tokyo Olympics look for new 2021 slot'Sacrifice and compromise' needed as Tokyo Olympics look for new 2021 slot


Lifestyle

These are extraordinary times for us all and the first to experience the dimming of the light has been the magnificent Irish hospitality sector, where thousands of jobs have already vanished and many businesses are threatened with permanent closure.NeighbourFood: Cork's Rocketman bringing virtual farmer’s markets to consumers

So, now that we are into our second week staying home and play dates are no longer an option to keep our children entertained you might possibly be finding it hard to keep the children in your house positive and engaged.Learning Points: Get creative to keep the family ticking over

There’s a ‘choreography’ to both your days that you have to accept.Here's some tips to make working from home with your partner run smoothly

The fitness guru speaks to Liz Connor about the viral success of his online P.E lessons and his ambition to get kids moving through uncertain times.Joe Wicks: ‘It’s a confusing time for little people – exercise is a way of forgetting about it’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »