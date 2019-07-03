News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paying the penalty: England’s spot-kick misery

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 06:46 AM

England were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup by the United States after their third penalty miss of the tournament.

Here, PA looks back over England’s record from the spot.

Nikita Parris, England 2 Scotland 1 – Scored

Parris scored from the spot against Scotland (John Walton/PA)
Parris scored from the spot against Scotland (John Walton/PA)

Parris scored England’s first goal of the tournament from the spot, hammering emphatically into the top left corner after Nicola Docherty’s handball was picked up by VAR.

Nikita Parris, England 1 Argentina 0 – Missed

But Parris was denied against Argentina (John Walton/PA)
But Parris was denied against Argentina (John Walton/PA)

Ruth Bravo chopped down Alex Greenwood but Parris’ poor effort was brilliantly turned on to the right post by goalkeeper Vanina Correa. Jodie Taylor’s goal spared her team-mate’s blushes.

Nikita Parris, Norway 0 England 3 – Missed

Parris' spot-kick fortunately did not matter against Norway (John Walton/PA)
Parris’ spot-kick fortunately did not matter against Norway (John Walton/PA)

Phil Neville’s side already led 3-0, ensuring Parris’ second miss of the tournament was inconsequential to the result but left a lingering worry for future games. Neville insisted afterwards that the Lyon-bound forward would remain England’s penalty taker.

Steph Houghton, England 1 United States 2 – Missed

Captain Houghton shouldered responsibility against USA, but her penalty miss ultimately cost England (John Walton/PA)
Captain Houghton shouldered responsibility against USA, but her penalty miss ultimately cost England (John Walton/PA)

VAR penalised Becky Sauerbrunn’s minimal contact on Ellen White as the six-goal striker went for her second goal of the game and a vital equaliser. Captain Houghton took over from Parris but scuffed her shot and Alyssa Naeher saved low to her right.

- Press Association

