News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pauw eyes history as she steels Ireland for physical Ukraine

Pauw eyes history as she steels Ireland for physical Ukraine
Manager Vera Pauw of the Republic of Ireland. Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
By John Fallon
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 05:45 AM

In a big week and month for Irish football, Vera Pauw is convinced her Ireland women’s team can use tonight’s Euro qualifier against Ukraine to take a huge step towards creating history. The Girls in Green, led by captain Katie McCabe, are at this stage fatigued by answering questions about breaking Ireland’s qualification duck.

They can take encouragement from the fact that the nation blocking their path to the 2021 finals, well at least the play-offs, have scant history to cheer about either. Just once have Ukraine qualified for a tournament, heading to the Euros a decade ago. Their standing in the Fifa rankings has steadily declined since. They now sit just seven places above Ireland in 25th.

Like the Irish, they finished third in their last pair of qualifying campaigns, claiming an identical tally of 13 points from their eight fixtures in the quest to reach this year’s World Cup.

What shouldn’t be discounted as a factor in Ireland’s favour, too, is that Ukraine arrive stung by back-to-back 8-0 defeats against Germany. The latest hammering was inflicted just four days ago.

Pauw was officially appointed as successor to Colin Bell the day after Ireland opened their campaign with a turgid 2-0 win over Montenegro. She’s seen enough of her players in the four weeks since to be optimistic.

The Dutchwoman sounded upbeat on the eve of the visit by Ukraine, though she is prudent enough to predict a clear run for the Germans into top spot.

Three direct tickets into the England-hosted finals are on offer for three of the best runners-up across the groups, with six others competing in play-offs to join them at the expanded 16-nation showpiece.

READ MORE

Tony Ward pulls out of race to succeed Donoghue as manager of Galway senior hurlers

“We’re going to qualify for the play-offs,” asserted the new boss. “I can say that after what I’ve seen this week. It is all about the results in the two games against Ukraine. They are huge matches.

“We cannot give it away in this home match. Depending on how the game is going, people should not be disappointed if we play draw in the last 10 minutes. It is vital that we do not lose this match.”

Arsenal winger McCabe highlighted the physical power of Ukraine in her pre-match musings. Pauw has sought to prepare Ireland for that onslaught with the help of male opponents. UCD’s U15s were called into the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown for a no-holds-barred training match last week.

The exercise was previously used under Sue Ronan, who made way for Colin Bell’s arrival in 2017.

“It was something we hadn’t done for a while so I really enjoyed the session,” said McCabe. “Boys are quicker and stronger; they see that pass forward that maybe if we were playing against each other you wouldn’t get that intensity in training.

It’s important for Vera to see those players in game situations and we have to raise the levels again against Ukraine.

Whatever the outcome of this crunch fixture, Pauw won’t be trotting out excuses. Since her arrival, she’s been immersed in assessing the players, as well as meeting her predecessor Bell and appointing Eileen Gleeson as her assistant.

“Colin went through all the players and he was very, very open about the group’s dynamics,” she said of Bell, whose status at Huddersfield Town is unknown after the manager who snared him from the FAI, Jan Siewert, was sacked in August.

“Colin had to start with the defensive team organisation, because winning begins with not losing. We are building on that.”

Bell’s positive start to his only campaign leaned heavily on Megan Campbell’s influence. Her throw-ins led to goals in away wins over Northern Ireland and Slovakia.

The Manchester City defender is finally back in the squad after the bulk of two years out with a knee injury and Pauw will utilise the attacking weaponry if, as expected, she starts at left-back.

“I have seen all the videos of Megan and I know her impact,” she said. “We are happy that she’s fit and presume and expect her to impact the game.”

More on this topic

Sport Ireland to invest €3 million in women's sportSport Ireland to invest €3 million in women's sport

Lynne Cantwell concerned for 15s gameLynne Cantwell concerned for 15s game

Wexford Youths go down in Champions League openerWexford Youths go down in Champions League opener

Words are meaningless without actionsWords are meaningless without actions


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Women in Sport

More in this Section

Rebel Óg: McGrath and Flynn goals steer Kiltha Óg to titleRebel Óg: McGrath and Flynn goals steer Kiltha Óg to title

Daniel James keen to reignite Wales’ Euro 2020 hopes after tricky Man Utd spellDaniel James keen to reignite Wales’ Euro 2020 hopes after tricky Man Utd spell

Rebel Óg: Magpies see off Glen to claim final gloryRebel Óg: Magpies see off Glen to claim final glory

Referee chief Willie Barrett ‘happy’ with sin bin planReferee chief Willie Barrett ‘happy’ with sin bin plan


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps points the way to collecting Poole, a UK pottery that broke the mould in the 1960s and 1970s.Vintage View: Check out the pottery that broke the mould

Childhood sweethearts Michaela Murphy and Trevor Keating were well placed to enjoy a stylish wedding celebration considering the bride is an interior design architect.Wedding of the Week: Childhood sweethearts tie the knot

It’s always good to get out of your online content bubble — and this weekend’s Cork Podcast Festival has plenty of shows worth exploring for something a little different.Podcast Corner: Sex-mad snobs, animal antics and the It Galz

Cork artist Natasha Bourke went on site to film the demolition of the old Fás building, writes Ellie O’ByrneRubble, rubble, toil and trouble: Cork artist Natasha Bourke on the demolition of the old FÁS building

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »