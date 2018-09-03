Home»Sport

Paul Scholes suffers defeat in action for non-league Royton Town

Monday, September 03, 2018 - 06:17 PM

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes stunned fans of 11th-tier side Royton Town by pulling on his boots to play during a player crisis.

Scholes, 43, retired from the professional game in 2013, but was drafted in for his son Arron’s non-league team after they suffered a player shortage.

Despite showing off his quality against fellow Manchester League side Stockport Georgians, the 11-time title-winner was unable to prevent his team’s 1-0 defeat.

Eighteen year-old Georgians defender Will Callan told the Press Association: “I played left back and picked him up a few times on free kicks/ corners which was surreal.”

“He was definitely the best player on the pitch, his passing was just as good as it was six or seven years ago.”

When Callan was born, Scholes had already won three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy, and was preparing to play for England in Euro 2000.

“I’ve been a United season ticket holder for over 10 years so to play against someone who I’ve grown up watching was amazing,” Callan added.

After a hard-fought win, the Georgians tweeted: “Finally! 90 mins of hard graft and discipline from the 1st team sees us come away with the win against @RoytonTownFC. More than deserved and well overdue. The lad in midfield for them is one to look out for in the future though.”

Asked if he had tried to get Scholes’ shirt at the end of the game, Callan replied: “We beat them 1-0 and he didn’t look too happy at the end of the game so I didn’t want to bother him!”

- Press Association


