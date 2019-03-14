Paul Scholes leaves Oldham after just 31 days

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has left his role as Oldham manager after just 31 days over claims of broken promises.

After a lengthy process, the 44-year-old became manager of the Sky Bet League Two side last month.

Scholes won his first match at the helm of his hometown club, but subsequently drew three and lost three.

Paul Scholes statement confirming his exit from Oldham pic.twitter.com/QP8WO5rfZx— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) March 14, 2019

In a statement released to Press Association Sport, the former England midfielder said on Thursday: “It is with great regret that I have decided to leave the club with immediate effect.

“I hoped to at the very least, see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager of a club I’ve supported all my life. The fans, players, my friends and family all knew how proud and excited I was to take this role.

“In the short period since I took on the role it unfortunately became clear that I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role. Paul Scholes became Oldham manager on February 11 (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“I wish the fans, the players and the staff – who have been tremendous – all the best for the rest of the season and will continue to watch and support the club as a fan.”

Scholes was appointed as Oldham boss on a one-and-a-half-year deal on February 11.

He resigned as a club director at Salford, while retaining his 10 per cent stake, before taking the job.

- Press Association