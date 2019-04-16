NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Paul Scholes charged by the FA over alleged betting breach

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 04:24 PM

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association in relation to its betting rules.

The 44-year-old is alleged to have placed 140 bets on matches between 2015 and 2019.

An FA statement read: “Paul Scholes has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA’s Betting Rules.

“It is alleged he placed 140 bets on football matches, contrary to FA Rule E8, between 17 August 2015 and 12 January 2019.

“He has until 26 April 2019 to respond to the charge.”

Scholes was appointed Oldham manager in February (Simon Cooper/PA)

Scholes was Oldham manager for a month before quitting in March saying his position at the Sky Bet League Two club had become untenable.

He made 720 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, winning 11 Premier League titles.

Scholes also made 66 appearances for England, scoring 14 times.- Press Association

READ MORE

FIFA Women's World Cup to be broadcast free-to-air in Ireland

More on this topic

West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass handed one-match ban

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes given three-match ban

Stones aiming for glory on four fronts as City prepare for Tottenham tussle

A look at the top four battle in the Premier League

More in this Section

Sexton and Furlong provide Leinster boost for Toulouse test

Liverpool vow to ban anyone found to have thrown flare towards Chelsea fans

Ireland's Troy Parrott scores second free-kick this week for Spurs

Xhaka: Race for top-four finish takes priority over Europa League bid


Lifestyle

As Notre Dame faces reconstruction – 4 other landmarks built in the French Gothic style to visit

Finding the right spot for antiques in your home can determine their survival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »