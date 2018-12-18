Paul Pogba's online post moments after Mourinho sacking prompts swift Gary Neville response

Paul Pogba has had a cryptic reaction to Jose Mourinho's sacking.

The controversial Manchester United midfielder published and then quickly deleted a post on social media.

It was an image of the Frenchman, in which many considered he is smirking.

Pogba and Mourinho had endured a difficult relationship at Old Trafford.

Pogba was stripped of the vice-captaincy last month and was left on the bench for Sunday's defeat to Liverpool.

Neville responded to Pogba's deleted social media posts which came minutes after Mourinho had parted company with the club.

The post prompted Neville to tweet: "'Caption This'" You do one as well!"