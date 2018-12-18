NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Paul Pogba's online post moments after Mourinho sacking prompts swift Gary Neville response

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 12:05 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Paul Pogba has had a cryptic reaction to Jose Mourinho's sacking.

The controversial Manchester United midfielder published and then quickly deleted a post on social media.

It was an image of the Frenchman, in which many considered he is smirking.

Pogba and Mourinho had endured a difficult relationship at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Gary Neville: New Man Utd boss must meet three key club principles

Pogba was stripped of the vice-captaincy last month and was left on the bench for Sunday's defeat to Liverpool.

Neville responded to Pogba's deleted social media posts which came minutes after Mourinho had parted company with the club.

The post prompted Neville to tweet: "'Caption This'" You do one as well!"


KEYWORDS

soccerfootballManchester UnitedMan UtdJose MourinhoPaul PogbaGary Neville

Related Articles

Jose Mourinho’s time at Manchester United in quotes

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United signings

Gary Neville: New Man Utd boss must meet three key club principles

5 contenders for Manchester United job

More in this Section

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United signings

Transport police interrupt alleged anti-Semitic chanting on Brighton train

Gary Neville: New Man Utd boss must meet three key principles of club

5 contenders for Manchester United job


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Planning for your financial future

Dive right in for Christmas swim in aid of a good cause

In the frame during a big year for comics

Musical theatre review: Les Miserables

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »