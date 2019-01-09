Paul Pogba wows social media after controlling dangerous ball during interview

Paul Pogba has underlined his status as one of the world’s coolest footballers with one of the calmest pieces of control you’ll see all season.

The 25-year-old was taking part in an interview during warm-weather training in Dubai when a teammate pinged a ball in his direction.

But despite the ball approaching Pogba from behind, he had no trouble protecting the camera crew from the ball.

Ever the professional, he even managed to finish his answer after taking the touch.

United fans and others flocked to the video in their thousands, clearly impressed by the 2018 World Cup winner’s calm under pressure.

My midfielder. 🔥🇫🇷— James 🔰 (@mufcszn) January 9, 2019

👌 Natural born baller. Check this out from @paulpogba ... ... how would you have reacted? 😱❓ 😁 https://t.co/9wiVzoOZcf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 9, 2019

Meanwhile, some couldn’t help wondering how the incident might have gone with other players in the chair.

Phil Jones would be kicking the chair from underneath himself trying to control that.— Nathan Humphrey (@Chicago40665604) January 9, 2019

- Press Association