Paul Pogba undergoes ankle surgery

Paul Pogba underwent surgery on his ankle injury this morning.

The Manchester United midfielder posted an update on social media after going under the knife, saying “everything went well” during the operation.

Pogba initially posted a video on Instagram in which he looked somewhat groggy and admitted: “I don’t even know if I’m OK or if I’m high or if I’m sober, just don’t ask me if it went well, I don’t know.” Paul Pogba’s season has been blighted by injury (Nigel French/PA)

He later deleted that post and replaced it with a shorter video.

“Everything went well,” Pogba said. “We have to keep the positive energy.”

Pogba, 26, is expected to be out for another four weeks after suffering his second ankle injury of the season.

The France international, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, has made only eight appearances this season in a campaign blighted by injury.