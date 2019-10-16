News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paul Pogba out of Liverpool clash and David De Gea doubtful

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 07:25 PM

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool while goalkeeper David De Gea faces a scan and is a major injury doubt.

Pogba has been battling an ankle problem and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the 26-year-old has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “Paul had an injury, he came back, he worked really hard. He came back and played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing an injury crisis (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing an injury crisis (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“He had a scan after the Arsenal game and maybe needed a few weeks’ rest in a boot so hopefully he won’t be too long, but he won’t make this game, no.”

De Gea was forced off in Spain’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden on Tuesday night and Solskjaer admits he is also likely to miss the Liverpool clash at Old Trafford.

“I think he’ll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway judging on last night so it’s just one of those things,” Solskjaer added.

David De GeaPaul PogbaPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

