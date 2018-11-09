Home»Sport

Paul Pogba gives United an injury worry ahead of Manchester derby

Friday, November 09, 2018 - 05:52 PM

Paul Pogba is an injury doubt for Manchester United’s derby clash with Manchester City after missing training on Friday.

The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes against former club Juventus on Wednesday as Jose Mourinho’s men came back to secure a stunning 2-1 win in the Champions League.

However, Pogba was conspicuous by his absence from United’s training session on Friday – an unneeded injury scare ahead of Sunday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium, where he netted a brace in April’s 3-2 victory.

Paul Pogba helped inspire Manchester United to derby victory at the Etihad Stadium last season (Nick Potts/PA)

The Red Devils will be hoping that what is being described as a “little injury” will not keep the World Cup winner out against City.

Press Association Sport understands Pogba did indoor work at the Aon Training Complex on Friday as a result of the issue.

Romelu Lukaku is already a doubt for the derby, having missed the trips to Bournemouth and Juventus with a hamstring injury sustained last Friday.

The striker trained with the group this Friday, as did Alexis Sanchez, who took a blow in Turin.

Mourinho said ahead of the session: “Lukaku is training with the team this morning.

“We have of course one more session tomorrow, but if the answer is positive, he’s ready.

“But in this moment, I can only say he trains with the team. I don’t know his answer.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Paul PogbaPremier LeagueMan Utd

Related Articles

Ander Herrera urges United to build on Juventus win in Manchester derby

Luke Shaw hopes Turin win will silence negativity around Manchester United

FA appeals against decision to clear Mourinho of using foul language

Paul Pogba has no regrets over Manchester United return

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media: Nasri to West Ham? Wilson to leave Dean Court?

Talking points ahead of England's November Test against the All Blacks

Schmidt sees next two matches as yardstick for Ireland’s World Cup chances

Nani sends well-wishes to Danny Welbeck as Emery admits injury affected players


Breaking Stories

7 fruit and veg often wrapped in single-use plastic, that really don’t need it

Working mums: How to cope if you’re asked to work away from home

Ask an expert: My teenage son only reads online text – is this likely to affect his reading skills?

Five things you should know about your parental rights after divorce or separation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »